Home page policy

Press Split

According to a preliminary agreement, Alice Weidel is to become the AfD’s candidate for chancellor (archive image) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

The committees still have to agree, but there is already an agreement between the AfD’s leadership: Alice Weidel should lead the party into the 2025 federal election.

Berlin – The two AfD chairmen Tino Chrupalla and Alice Weidel have agreed that Weidel should lead the AfD in the election campaign as candidate for chancellor. This was confirmed to the German Press Agency on Friday from party circles. The Germany editorial network had previously reported.

So far, this has only been an agreement between the two chairmen, said Bundestag member Stephan Brandner to the dpa. This now has to be confirmed by the party committees. The RND reported that the federal executive board and the federal-state conference should vote on the personnel at the beginning of December. The party convention follows in January. In March, Weidel will be officially elected by delegates at the AfD’s federal party conference.

The fact that Chrupalla lets Weidel go first doesn’t come as a complete surprise. Weeks ago, Chrupalla said on ARD: “Alice Weidel would be a very good candidate for chancellor, which I would also support.” But he was not prejudging any decisions. “In the end, a party conference or the base in our party will decide,” emphasized Chrupalla at the time.

According to a preliminary agreement, Alice Weidel is to become the AfD’s candidate for chancellor (archive image) © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Weidel himself kept a low profile in the ZDF summer interview. “I can imagine a lot of candidates and it hasn’t even been finalized yet,” she said at the time. The regular date of the next federal election is in autumn 2025.

Chrupalla and Weidel were re-elected as leadership for two more years at a federal party conference at the end of June. According to the AfD’s count, almost 83 percent were in favor of Chrupalla, while Weidel received almost 80 percent yes votes. For the AfD, abstentions are not counted.

It had long been clear to Chrupalla that the party would nominate a candidate for chancellor. “Because I think that’s what the voters expect,” he said on ARD. The AfD must wage a “frontal attack” on the federal government in the election. And right then he said: “You can assume that there is no power struggle and no argument.” dpa