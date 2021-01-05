Saudi Arabia and its allies lift the blockade against Qatar. The Gulf States want to reopen their borders.

CAIRO taz | It is a gesture that could have consequences for the entire region: the red carpet was rolled out for the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, at the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in the Saudi city of al-Ula . The Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman was waiting at the airfield to give his guest from Qatar a long hug.

After almost four years of Saudi embargoes against Qatar, which was supported by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt, the ice now seems to have broken – just in time for the GCC meeting. The breakthrough was announced the previous evening by the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah, who stated that the land borders and airspace between Saudi Arabia and Qatar had reopened. Kuwait brokered the deal. Shortly afterwards, the Emir of Qatar announced that he would accept the invitation to the GCC meeting in Saudi Arabia. There the six members signed an agreement for “solidarity and stability” on Tuesday, which is supposed to officially end the conflict.

It is an approximation that could be very widespread. Egypt sent its foreign minister to the GCC meeting. “Egypt supports efforts that preserve Arab unity and lead to reconciliation in the interests of all sides,” said a statement by the Foreign Ministry in Cairo. The UAE and Bahrain were more cautious. Both are among the hardliners in the Gulf who had opposed a reconciliation with Qatar to the last.

The deal should be about 18 points: In addition to the opening of the border and the resumption of air traffic, the opponents no longer want to attack each other in state media campaigns and do not want to interfere in the internal affairs of a state in the other camp. The rapprochement became possible because after more than three and a half years it became increasingly clear that the embargo against Qatar was a dead end and that the goal of bringing the small emirate to its knees was not achieved. The super-rich state in the Gulf simply sat out the embargo.

Saudi Arabia wants leadership in the Gulf again

Many questions remain unanswered, however: All sides emphasize that this is only the beginning and that further details of the reconciliation would have to be negotiated in a dialogue. The embargo was originally justified by the fact that Qatar had too close ties with Iran and was home to a Turkish military base. The fact that Qatar is one of the supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood was a thorn in the side of the Emirates and Egypt in particular, who classify the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, on the other hand, were rather bothered by Qatar’s close relations with Iran, although it was obvious that the embargo would push Qatar even further into the arms of Tehran – another reason why Saudi Arabia in particular wanted an end to the Boycotts urged.

The fact that Saudi Arabia has now prevailed above all against the UAE shows that the kingdom wants to take on a leading role in the Gulf again. In recent years, the Crown Prince of the Emirates, Muhammad bin Zayed, has repeatedly appeared as a mentor and advisor to the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman. He is considered to be the architect of the Qatar boycott.

The embrace of the two crown princes could have consequences that extend far beyond the Gulf states. The rift between the two countries was the basis of many conflicts in the region. In essence, it is about the relations of the Arab Gulf States with Iran, Turkey, but also with organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood. The cards could now be reshuffled.

For example in Libya: There Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Egypt have so far supported General Khalifa Haftar in the east of the country. Qatar, on the other hand, is supporting the Libyan government in the capital Tripoli together with Turkey. If not only Saudi Arabia moves closer to Qatar, but also the Emirates and Egypt, it could pave the way for many other reconciliations in the region.