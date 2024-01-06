From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/06/2024 – 17:13

When we talk about travel miles, what comes to mind is exchanging miles for air tickets, but with them it is also possible to redeem road tickets. Redemption is possible due to a partnership between Mobifácil – an online ticket sales platform – and Smiles – GOL's loyalty program – which now allows the use of miles to purchase bus tickets.

In the miles redemption action, more than 700 Brazilian destinations are available.

“Mobifácil is the only platform on the market that offers this possibility of purchasing a bus ticket. Credit card points can be converted into an incredible trip”, says Mobifácil commercial director, Tomaz Nunes.

Comfort has been a strong point when choosing the bus as a means of transport for traveling. All Mobifácil partner companies, according to the company, have a fleet equipped with Wi-Fi, individual USB connectors, air conditioning, leg rest support, as well as free water. In premium services (bed and sleeper seats), passengers also have an exclusive snack kit, duvet and pillow available during the trip.

Economy

Economy is another prominent factor when choosing bus travel and, with some tips, it is possible to save even more. Purchasing a round-trip ticket in advance is one of them. “When purchasing at least 20 days in advance, there is an average saving of 15% on the cost of the bus ticket”, explains the commercial director of Mobifácil.

Boarding time is another issue to be taken into consideration to save money.

“Daytime trips tend to be, on average, 10% more affordable than trips at night,” says Nunes.

Discount coupons and installment payments complete the benefits. At Mobifácil, for example, the customer has a 10% discount on their first purchase and the possibility of paying the ticket in up to 6 interest-free installments.

Mobifácil has partnerships with road companies such as Piracicabana, Empresa Cruz, Expresso União, Princesa do Norte, Expresso de Prata, Trans Águia, Itamarati, Expresso Maringá and NS Penha. There are over 700 destinations available.