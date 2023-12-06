In recent days, the main tourist spots in Rio de Janeiro have been decorated with banners and sculptures announcing the city as the capital of the G20. This advertising campaign commemorates a historic milestone: since December 1, Brazil assumed for the first time the rotating presidency of the G20, the group of the world’s main economies.

With a one-year mandate, Brazil aims to promote three central axes: combat hunger, poverty and inequality; boost sustainable development and reform global governance. The presidency will culminate on November 18 and 19, 2024, with the summit in Rio de Janeiro.

Cariocas have already started the selfie marathon with these advertising structures in the background. One of them has been installed in Plaza Mauá, in front of the Museum of Tomorrow, where this week there is another important event for the future of the Latin American giant: the 63rd Mercosur summit, also chaired by Brazil until the end of 2023.

The pride and optimism emanating from the G20 campaign in Rio de Janeiro contrasts with the unknowns that, since last weekend, have shadowed the long-awaited meeting of the South American bloc, made up of Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay and Venezuela. It is an open secret that this vertex can become a resounding failure and that it may put an end forever to the possibility of a trade alliance between Mercosur and the European Union.

For more than two decades, these blocs have been negotiating a free trade agreement involving 31 countries, 720 million people and approximately 20% of the world economy. Said agreement began to be negotiated in 1999 and provides, among other things, for the exemption or reduction of import taxes on goods and services produced in both blocks.

Deforestation, among the obstacles to negotiations

In 2019, when the pre-agreement was signed, the Brazilian Government estimated that this treaty would cause an increase in Brazil’s GDP of around $68 billion over a period of 15 years. In addition, it was estimated that Brazilian exports to the European Union would increase by about 78 billion dollars until 2035.

But the bad practices of former president Jair Bolsonaro, during whose term there was a significant increase in deforestation in the Amazon, led European leaders to draft an annex to the draft treaty signed in 2019 with new demands in the environmental area. The document also introduced sanctions for countries that did not meet the climate goals stipulated in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

File-View of a deforested area in the middle of the Amazon rainforest, near the BR-230 highway, known as Transamazonica, in the municipality of Uruara, Pará, Brazil, on July 14, 2021. © Reuters/Bruno Kelly

Amid doubts and distrust, diplomats from both blocs have intensified their efforts in recent months to sign the agreement during the Rio de Janeiro summit, despite disagreements on environmental issues. Behind the scenes, fears were that the EU would refuse to make further concessions in the area of ​​government procurement. Among the most delicate issues, industrial, commercial and technological compensations stand out.

In the weeks prior to the meeting, Brussels seemed to relax its position and accepted greater advantages for Brazilian companies when disputing public contracts. The Government in Brasilia remained firm and defended that the EU will have to give even more so that an agreement can be closed.

Optimism still reigned in the official speech of the president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. On November 21, he reaffirmed that he hoped to obtain the approval of all members to create the largest free trade area on the planet; and that he hoped to do so before the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei, took office on December 10, to dribble his explicit opposition.

The opposition of the French Government

On December 2, President Emmanuel Macron dynamited from Dubai any hopes nurtured by Brazil regarding the agreement. During COP28, Macron bluntly stated that he considered the agreement “outdated” and inconsistent with Brazilian environmental policies.

In practice, the French leader opposes the trade pact because he considers it unfair to ask farmers and industries in his country to make efforts to reduce carbon emissions, while tariffs are eliminated to import products that do not apply the same rules. France is not considering accepting the elimination of taxes for the entry of products from farmers who do not meet these goals in their countries.

It is a fact that, throughout the almost three decades of negotiation, this country has always spoken out against the agreement. This time Macron has not made clear whether he will veto the agreement, which would de facto prevent the treaty. Even so, his statements were forceful and revealed the true reasons for his position: his unconditional support for French farmerstraditionally belligerent in defending their interests, even from the alleged threats represented by European neighbors.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks at COP28 in Dubai on December 1, 2023. © Thaier Al-Sudan / Reuters

It is worth remembering that, in July of this year, on the eve of a meeting with the Brazilian president, French agricultural unions and associations urged Macron to give a “firm and definitive no” to the agreement trade between the EU and Mercosur. “In its current state, this agreement would allow the import of several hundred thousand tonnes of sugar, ethanol, beef, poultry and corn from agricultural systems that are at the antipodes of the standards required of European farmers” , stated at the time the head of the main agricultural union FNSEA, Arnaud Rousseau.

Macron’s statements, in this sense, should not surprise anyone. Lula responded by criticizing “French protectionism.” She also claimed that the agreement is “badly patched,” “dismantles tariffs” and does not “consider biodiversity and climate.”

If there is no agreement, it is not for lack of will

However, the president of Brazil once again showed his political ability to turn crises into opportunities. “If there is no agreement, be patient, it was not due to lack of will. The only thing that must be clear is that they no longer say that it is Brazil’s fault. And that they no longer say that it is South America’s fault,” he stated in an attempt to hold Europeans responsible for a failure that is already considered a fact.

“We are no longer colonized, we are independent. And we want to be treated only with the respect of independent countries that have things to sell, and the things we have to sell have a price. We want a certain balance,” Lula added.

Pressure in Brazil against a Mercosur-European Union agreement

France’s opposition is not the only obstacle. Lula is also under pressure from some of his closest allies in the union and social movements for Brazil not to sign the trade deal with the EU on current terms.

According to a prestigious Brazilian columnist who usually covers diplomatic affairs, Lula would have received messages from some of the country’s main unions before traveling to the UN Climate Conference in Dubai.

These groups warned that signing the treaty would be a mistake, It would harm the national industry and would not generate profits for the country. Given this situation, they asked the president for an emergency meeting.

File-The president of Brazil, Luis Inácio Lula da Silva, during an event in Brasilia, Brazil. © Adriano Machado/Reuters

The focus of criticism is the concession that former president Jair Bolsonaro made to the Europeans in 2019, which would make Brazil lose the right to grant more space to the national industry on issues related to public tenders.

In practice, European companies would have the opportunity to compete on equal terms. In a country seeking to reindustrialize its economy, this measure is seen as a threat.

The frontal rejection of the new president of Argentina

Another side of the crisis comes from Argentina, one of Brazil’s main trading partners. In 2022, this country was the third largest importer of Brazilian products. These incomes represent about 13,000 billion dollars in the trade balance. For the powers that support the new Government in Buenos Aires, the agreement is unbalanced and would grant more advantages to the Europeans than to Mercosur.

In this scenario, it is increasingly unlikely that the two blocks will achieve any concrete results this week. However, Lula seems determined to insist on his efforts. During his recent visit to Berlin, he told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that He will not resign “until he talks to all the presidents and hears everyone’s ‘no’”. For his part, Scholz, who heads the largest European economy, appealed to pragmatism to “reach a compromise.”

For now, the Trade Commissioner of the European Union, Valdis Dombrovskis, has canceled his trip to Brazil. Everything indicates that there will only be virtual meetings between the representatives of Mercosur and the EU. The entire process can be reduced to a report from each of the working groups. The presidents of each session will limit themselves to reporting on the progress and obstacles that still exist in each segment of the negotiation.

File-Argentine presidential candidate Javier Milei and his sister Karina Milei react to the results of the second round of Argentina’s presidential elections, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 19, 2023. © Reuters/Agustín Marcarian

If the trade agreement is not reached this year, the doors for its signature could close in January, when Paraguay assumes the mandate of the bloc. Its president, Santiago Peña, has already stated that after the deadline he will focus on other regions. In fact, on December 6, one day before the summit, meetings of foreign and finance ministers are planned in order to reach a trade agreement with Singapore. It would be the first for Mercosur in 12 years and the first with an Asian country.

On the other hand, Uruguay is testing trade relations with China. In this way, it ignores a long-standing commitment of the Mercosur member states to negotiate only jointly with third countries. The Uruguayan president, Luis Lacalle Pou, has announced that he will propose a Mercosur meeting with Beijing at the summit.

With all these elements at play, the South American dream of conquering the European market seems increasingly distant.