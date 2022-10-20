One day before the start of the weekend valid for the United States Grand Prix, in Formula 1 it is time for agreements between teams and new ones business partners. After the announcement of Haas, which has made MoneyGram official as title sponsor for the world to come, also the McLaren communicated a collaboration with Seamless Digitalwhich will become ‘revolutionary’ in terms of advertising in the top flight as early as the weekend in Austin.

The British company, specializing in the field of digital advertisingwill allow the English team to equip itself with a technology capable of change dynamically the brands of the sponsors on the two side displays installed on the car. For the free practices of the upcoming GP, and for the remaining ones in this championship, the MCL36s of Norris and Ricciardo will present the logos of their partners, which will be modified to your liking by the team and which will also be clearly visible from the on-board cameras.

A technology never seen before in a sport like Formula 1, and which has been so commented by Louise McEwenExecutive Director Brand & Marketing of the Woking house: “We are delighted to partner with Seamless Digital to debut one of the most interesting innovations in the field of digital advertising technology – he has declared – the ability to rotate different brands on our cars is an absolute novelty in this sector and we can’t wait to see the impact it will have on the industry in general “. These words were followed by those of Mark Turnerfounder and CEO of Seamless Digital: “We are delighted to be able to unveil this technology which represents the next step in the future of motorsport marketing – he added – the ability to change the branding in real time on a Formula 1 car will offer greater flexibility and value to teams and partners. Our technology allows brands to have more creative options to communicate messages relevant to the situation. We have found in McLaren the perfect partner, who shares our ambition to innovate and break convention as a pioneer in the field of technology. We believe this is just the beginning of the flexibility of car branding and auto racing assets. By making sure the technology works on a Formula 1 car, we have already passed the most difficult point to innovate and are poised to disrupt advertising in F1, motorsports, golf, US sports and ultimately more use. broad and mainstream “.