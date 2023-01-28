Italy and France have agreed on the joint purchase of 700 Aster-30 missiles for the Samp-T air defense system, to be destined for Ukraine: it is a two billion euro order. This was reported by the French newspaper l’Opinion.

The newspaper writes that the agreement for the maxi order was reached during yesterday’s visit to Rome between the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto, and his counterpart from beyond the Alps, Sébastien Lecornu. Aster 30 missiles have a range of 120 km.

Our minister was harshly attacked by Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitri Medvedev for his statements on the need to send weapons to Kiev. “There are not many fools in the power structures in Europe,” wrote the former Russian president in Telegram, but “a certain defense minister, from a certain Italy called the supply of armored vehicles and other weapons to Ukraine a prevention of the third world war. A rare eccentric.”