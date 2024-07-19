Agreement between Italpress and MAP agencies

The press agency Italpress And MAPAgence Maghreb Arabe Press, have signed a Rabat a international partnership which will allow to strengthen through one mutual exchange of news and information on the Euro-Mediterranean area for their respective subscribers. Italpress and MAP will share editorial content in English And Arabic and will collaborate on special projects, the organization of events in Italy and Morocco, forums and round tables on Mediterranean themesor, an increasingly strategic geographical area in the international geopolitical panorama. The agreement was signed by the director of Italpress, Gaspare Borsellinoand by the general manager of MAP, Fouad Arif.

The words of the two signatories, Gaspare Borsellino and Fouad Arif

“Signing this collaboration with MAP, Maghreb Arab Press, one of the most important and authoritative press agencies in the Mediterranean, is for us a source of great pride and satisfaction“, he has declared Gaspare Borsellino. “I am convinced that this partnership will bring mutual benefits for the growth of our agencies both nationally and internationally.” “This agreement,” he said Fouad Arif“opens exciting new prospects for our agencies. We share with Italpress a common vision of journalistic excellence and a constant commitment to the highest standards of professionalism”.

The stories of Italpress and Maghreb Arab Press Agency

The press agency Italpress It was founded by Gaspare Borsellino in Palermo 36 years ago. Today, in addition to the central editorial office in the Sicilian capital, where it is located, it has editorial offices and television and multimedia studios in Rome it’s at Milana correspondence office in New York and international partnerships with other European and Med area agencies. Maghreb Arab Press Agency was founded 65 years ago and broadcasts 7 days a week in Arabic, French, English, Spanish and a local dialecte. The delegation of Italpress, formed by Gaspare Borsellino as well as Emanuele Borsellino, member of the Board of Directors of the agency, was welcomed by the top management of Map headed by the General Director Fouad Arif and also by the editor in chief Moahammed Rida Brain. partnership signing Also present for MAP were Hind Ben Abdennebi and Lamyaa Bouamar, advisors to the general director, and Hinde Nejjar, Head of Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation. After the signing of the agreement, the director of Italpress Gaspare Borsellino said visited the various departments of the Moroccan Agency and subsequently also the headquarters of M24 (Group Television) and RIM (Map’s Radio AllNews dedicated to 24-hour information), where he was welcomed by Noujoum Dabssi, MAP’s broadcast director.