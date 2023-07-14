Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

07/13/2023 – 20:37

Share



The Ministries of Health and Education signed this Thursday (13) a cooperation agreement for the digital transformation of the Unified Health System (SUS) across the country.

With the measure, hospitals and state and municipal health centers will have access to data from the Management Application for University Hospitals (AGHU), developed by the Brazilian Company of Hospital Services (Ebserh).

Related news:

According to the company’s president, Arthur Chioro, the hospital management application has been used for ten years by around 50,000 health professionals.

“It’s a tried-and-true system. It is used in the 41 university hospitals of Ebserh, has about 3 million monthly accesses and a base of 25 million patients using the system”, he said.

The Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, said that the use of technology will be useful to reduce inequality and guarantee access to information for SUS users.

“This partnership has fantastic potential and impact, which is expected by all health managers. It will benefit the entire SUS care line”, he evaluated.

The Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, said that the measure will allow for the integration of the health system and make patient care more efficient.

“The citizen goes to the health center and has his data there, he goes to a UPA, there is the history of that citizen. This is the great challenge of this system, which is the most modern hospital system in Brazil”, he said.

The AGHU application is a standard system used by all federal hospitals managed by Ebserh. With technology, health professionals can manage hospitalizations, medication distribution, surgeries and laboratory tests.























