Eni and Edison have signed an agreement establishing a collaboration between the two companies for the management of environmental remediation projects in all the industrial sites previously transferred from Montedison to Enichem in 1989. According to a Note jointly, the agreement will regulate the joint financial contribution for the remediation operations, already underway thanks to the joint efforts of Eni, Eni Rewind and Versalis, in accordance with the projects approved by the Ministry of the Environment. This marks the beginning of a new phase of cooperation between Eni and Edison, where the experiences and technologies acquired from Eni Rewind and Edison Next Environment will be valorised.

The cleanup activities will continue without interruption. The implementation of the agreement, site by site, will include the planning of operations, the sharing of costs for the approved remediation projects and interactions with institutions, all managed by a joint technical-legal committee between the two companies.