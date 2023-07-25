Last summer, Franck Kessié joined Barcelona as a free agent. The Ivorian is an all-terrain midfielder who came from AC Milan, where he was a key man for the club to end a drought of more than ten years without a local title in Serie A. Throughout his career, the footballer has shown superlative physical and technical potential and that is why he was predicted success within the Culé squad because it is a different style of player than what Xavi has in the squad for that position.
However, and despite having some occasional flashes, he was never able to gain a foothold within Xavi’s untouchables. For this same reason, the coach has had a talk with the footballer to recommend him to leave since there is no guarantee of minutes after the arrival of Gundogan from Manchester City in the same condition that the Ivorian had arrived last summer. Now, everything indicates that the player is about to return to Serie A since Barcelona and Juventus in Turin have a full agreement for the African footballer.
Although no definitive figures were given, it is confirmed that the two clubs have reached a sale price that would put aside the option of the transfer that the Turin team was looking for. Now, all the rest remains in the hands of the Italian team since the Vecchia Signora will have to convince the footballer to accept his contract offer and put aside the culé project, but this is something he refused in the last winter market. Now, the situation has changed and he seems to be willing to leave Barcelona.
