Last weekend, Íñigo Martínez played an exam against Barcelona, for months we have informed you in 90min that the player and the club have had approaches so that the defender joins Xavi’s squad in the summer as free agent, a movement that both parties like too much. The reality is that the level of the central defender was optimal despite the defeat and it seems that everyone in Barcelona, from the board of directors to the coaching staff, were more than satisfied with what the left-hander showed.
Íñigo complies with everything Barcelona is looking for, from quality to hierarchy and experience, which is why sources report that taking advantage of the club’s visit to Bilbao, the board of directors and the player’s entourage had a meeting to reflect the details of the possible contractual agreement and everything seems to indicate that there is a total agreement between the veteran and the team that leads La Liga to this day.
Barcelona and Martínez would have a total financial agreement for the center-back to join the squad the following summer, but the club has made one issue clear to him, they can only respect the contract if the team has a salary margin to register him in case If not, he will be informed in a timely manner so that the central defender can find accommodation in another club, since it is known that he has plenty of suitors.
#Agreement #Barcelona #Íñigo #Martínez #closed
Leave a Reply