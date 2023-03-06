Genoa – Letter of intent to collaborate in the development of the new nuclear power in Europe and encourage its diffusion signed by Ansaldo Energia, Ansaldo Nucleare, Edf and Edison. The objective of the agreement is to immediately enhance the skills of the Italian nuclear supply chain, of which Ansaldo Nucleare is the leader, in support of the development of the EDF Group’s new nuclear projects and, at the same time, to initiate a reflection on the possible role of new nuclear power in the energy transition in Italy, in particular in the field of small modular reactors (Smr).

Furthermore, the four signatories undertake to verify the development and application potential of the new nuclear power in Italy, given the growing needs for security and energy independence of the national electricity system. “With this agreement, we are laying the foundations for a concrete and open reflection on the role of the new nuclear power in support of the Italian energy transition, a need that is all the more evident following the upheavals of the last year, which demonstrate the importance of long-term strategic choices – comments Nicola Monti, CEO of Edison– the new nuclear power is complementary to the development of renewable sources and can represent a concrete solution in support of the carbon neutrality objectives for 2050, contributing to the energy independence of the European system”.

The outgoing ad of Ansaldo Energy, Giuseppe Marino, underlines that his group “has a wealth of skills of excellence which is of fundamental importance in the energy transition path based on technologies with a high know-how content. Today more than ever it is essential to make them available to the market in order to win the challenge of decarbonisation”.

The ad of Ansaldo NuclearRiccardo Casale, recalls that “the Ansaldo Energia group has been able to keep its expertise in the nuclear field alive after the closure of the Italian nuclear power plants. Our company is strongly committed to this mission and actively involved in numerous projects in several European countriestogether with Italian industries and research organizations, testifying to the high added value that Italy can bring to the renewed interest in nuclear power at a European level”.

Finally, Vakis Ramany, senior vice president of Edfpoints out that his company “has the ambition to promote international partnerships to deploy a range of nuclear technologies to support Europe towards its net zero goals. We are convinced of the interest in strengthening cooperation with Italian industry and the signing of this agreement is an important first step towards a stronger and more lasting partnership. This will allow us to enhance the European supply chain of our technologies in a context in which many European countries are planning new nuclear programmes”.