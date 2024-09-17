Abu Dhabi Housing Authority has signed an agreement with Saaed, whereby the latter will contribute to campaigns to rectify the conditions of government housing that violate the residential benefits occupancy policy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Under this agreement, specialized inspection teams from Saaed will contribute to implementing field survey campaigns and special inspection campaigns carried out by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority and the Department of Municipalities and Transport, with the aim of enhancing the efficiency of inspection campaigns on government housing, ensuring that it is occupied in accordance with the policy and controls of the government housing utilization policy and upgrading the citizens’ housing sector throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Majid Abdullah Al Muhairi, Acting Executive Director of the Housing Benefits Allocation Sector at the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said: “This agreement comes within the framework of enhancing the Authority’s partnership with the private sector to achieve the Authority’s goals and vision aimed at enabling a sustainable housing system that enhances the quality of life for citizens, by benefiting from the smart inspection solutions provided by (Saed), which contributes to enhancing the effectiveness of inspection campaigns aimed at reducing the occupancy of government housing in ways other than those designated for it.”

For his part, the Executive Director of Operations Sector at Saaed, Hassan Abdullah Al Dhaheri, said: “Saaed has recently expanded its scope of work to provide innovative and smart services and solutions based on artificial intelligence in the fields of traffic, control and inspection, and its cadres enjoy judicial control that allows them to implement laws and regulations related to investigating violations and collecting the information and evidence necessary to achieve respect for and implementation of the law, which will contribute significantly to achieving the objectives of this agreement.”