B.And and countries have tightened the requirements in the Corona crisis in view of the increasing number of new infections. Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the federal states agreed during their video summit on Tuesday to limit the number of participants in private celebrations if a limit for new infections is exceeded. In addition, a fine of at least 50 euros is due if someone gives false personal information when visiting the restaurant, as Merkel announced after the deliberations. “We learned a lot and got through the summer well,” said Merkel. Now the number of new infections rose again, which is worrying with a view to autumn and winter.

The main goal of the federal government is to keep the economy running and schools and daycare centers open, said the Chancellor. Specifically, the federal and state governments agreed that with a value of 35 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in a district over seven days, the number of participants in a private celebration in public space should be limited to 50 and at home to 25. If the number of new infections rises to over 50, the number of partiers should be reduced to a maximum of 25 in public spaces and ten at home.

Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) issued the formula that the higher the number of new infections, the more mask, less alcohol and fewer partiers. Söder said the pandemic could spiral out of control in some regions of Germany. That is why such specific rules are important now. At the same time, Söder referred to the neighboring countries of Germany, where the pandemic had already got out of control. This applies to France and the Czech Republic, but the numbers have also increased rapidly in Austria. With a view to the upcoming autumn vacation, he appealed to German citizens to consider whether a trip abroad was really necessary.