NAfter ten months of arduous negotiations, the EU and Great Britain reached a post-Brexit trade agreement on Thursday. It not only affects the movement of goods, but also areas such as state subsidies, air and road transport or social security. Great Britain speaks of the “largest bilateral trade deal” that both sides have ever agreed.

The governments of all 27 EU member states still have to approve the outcome of the negotiations; in Great Britain Parliament has to give its approval. The aim is for the agreement to come into force provisionally on January 1, when Great Britain has left the EU internal market and the customs union. The ratification by the European Parliament is to take place in retrospect at the beginning of 2021.

Essential elements of the post-Brexit deal:

No tariffs

No import duties are levied on goods in mutual trade. In addition, there are no quantitative restrictions on imports. Import and export formalities, for example to control other standards, should be simplified as far as possible.

Trade in the areas of cars, medicines, chemicals and wine should be made particularly smooth.

Fair competition

In order for Great Britain to continue to have free access to the EU market with its 450 million consumers, the EU asked London not to undermine its standards. According to the EU Commission, the agreement now guarantees “a robust, equal competitive environment” with a “high level of protection” in areas such as environmental protection, social and labor rights and state aid.

However, the EU had to give up its original demand that Great Britain must continue to adapt to the standards it has changed in the future.

Fishing rights for EU fishermen

This was one of the biggest issues of contention. Although the economic importance of around 650 million euros per year is rather low, the question of coastal states such as France, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands was particularly important.

Both sides agreed on a five and a half year transition period. During this time, the fishing rights for EU fishermen are to be reduced by 25 percent. From June 2026, annual negotiations on the catch quotas with Great Britain will take place.

Financial services

Great Britain wanted extensive access to the EU market for its important financial sector. For the time being, this does not go beyond normal trade agreements. Essential questions should not be clarified until March.

traffic

The agreement guarantees a continuous connection to air, road, rail and sea transport. This includes, for example, the use of airports by airlines on the other side and unhindered forwarding traffic. According to the EU, passenger and employee rights are also guaranteed.

Energy and climate

There are also agreements on energy trading and the connection of energy networks. Both sides want to work together on offshore wind farms in the North Sea. The agreement also provides for commitments to the Paris climate agreement.

Social security systems

According to the EU, the agreement aims to guarantee a range of social rights for EU and UK citizens who move or travel to work in the other area after January 1, 2021.

For people who entered the country before that, extensive provisions already apply in the Brexit Treaty. They secure claims for health insurance, pensions and other social benefits.

security

There is extensive cooperation in the fight against crime and terrorism. Close cooperation between the police and judicial authorities is planned. The exchange of criminal records, fingerprints and passenger data was also agreed. The prerequisite is that Great Britain keeps its promise to continue to observe the European Convention on Human Rights.

Participation in EU programs

Great Britain continues to participate in five EU programs. This includes the Horizon Europe research program, the research and training program of the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom), the Iter nuclear fusion reactor project, the Copernicus earth observation system and the SST satellite monitoring system. For this, London must continue to contribute to the financing.

However, the UK will drop out of the Erasmus student program. It was a “difficult decision”, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday. However, the program is “extremely expensive” for his country. For the almost 150,000 students from EU countries currently enrolled at British universities, studying abroad at universities in the United Kingdom is likely to become more expensive and more difficult.

Control of the agreement

For the entire agreement, both sides agreed on a mechanism for resolving conflicts. The central element is a “joint partnership council” that monitors implementation and discusses disputes.

According to the EU, this is linked to “binding enforcement and dispute resolution mechanisms” so that the rights of companies, consumers and individuals are respected. Both parties could “take cross-sectoral retaliation in the event of a breach of the agreement” – not just for parts of the agreement that are directly affected.