In the center of Kazan, a rally against political repressions, agreed with the authorities, began. This was announced on Sunday, February 14, by Kommersant.

According to the newspaper, the townspeople gathered at the Millennium Square at 12:00. The rally was organized by members of the Yabloko party, the Left Front and PARNAS movements. At the same time, it is said that representatives of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, supporters of Alexei Navalny are also participating (founder of the Anti-Corruption Fund, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent)…

It is clarified that due to restrictions on coronavirus, local authorities allowed a rally for 200 people.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the unauthorized protests that took place in January and February. He said that the opposing forces took advantage of the situation that developed due to the coronavirus pandemic.