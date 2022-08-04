with videoPrime Minister Mark Rutte called yesterday and today with chairman Bart Kemp of the farmers’ organization Agractie Nederland. In those talks, the prime minister made no commitments to smooth out the nitrogen conflict. That is what Kemp says on Thursday afternoon in a video that was distributed via social media.



Edwin van der Aa



Aug 4, 2022

“Yesterday, Mark Rutte called me,” says Kemp of the interest group in the video. “We had a long phone conversation. We had a hearty conversation about the role of mediator Johan Remkes.” The prime minister is said to have refused to withdraw Remkes as moderator.

According to Kemp, Rutte did not want to make any substantive commitments regarding the nitrogen file in that first telephone conversation. That will not happen on Friday, during the meeting with all farmers' organizations, according to the Agractie Nederland foreman. "These are crucial points for us."

Agriculture Netherlands leader Bart Kemp last night after mutual consultation between the farmers’ organizations © ANP



No making decisions

The prime minister would have emphasized that no decisions need to be made during the exploratory meeting with Remkes and the cabinet on Friday, but that there are still months to continue talking.

In a second round of calls on Thursday morning between Rutte and Kemp, the farmers’ meeting on Wednesday evening was discussed. “But empty-handed, without confidence in the role of Mr Remkes, without any commitment from the cabinet, we cannot enter into discussions at the moment.”

Kemp concludes: ,,If Mark Rutte wants to offer openings, he can always call me. We have an interest in constructive solutions. We are not going to let ourselves be squeaked and sent with a clod in the reeds.”



Quote

If Mark Rutte wants to offer openings, he can always call me Chairman Bart Kemp of the activist farmers’ organization Agractie Nederland

