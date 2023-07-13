Edda Ribeiroi

07/13/2023 – 8:03 am

This Friday, the 14th, the vote on projects for the Participatory Pluriannual Plan (PPA). The plan, whose platform of choice was announced by the federal government in May, defines budget targets for public policies over the next four years, effective for 2024-2027. In the voting, which can be done by any individual on the gov.br page, projects in about 40 areas are up for grabs – such as Health, Education, Climate, among others -, in addition to some flags from Lula’s campaign (PT) in the presidential race : agrarian reform and food sovereignty.

In 2022, only 4 out of 10 households managed to maintain full access to food. The other six households are among those who remain concerned about the possibility of not having food in the future even those who are already hungry. According to the Brazilian Research Network on Food and Nutritional Sovereignty and Security (PENSSAN Network), in absolute numbers, there are 125.2 million Brazilians who have experienced some degree of food insecurity.

“What we have understood, according to the president’s speeches during the campaign, is that fighting hunger would be a strategic issue. Thus, it becomes strategic to have concrete measures in the PPA that help in this budgetary orientation of policies to help fulfill this objective. We understand that many of the actions that are now a priority for the government, and that have been manifested from the popular will of the votes in relation to the PPA, point in this direction”, reinforces Ceres Hadich, from the national direction of the Landless Movement.

One of the participants in the vote, the MST, competes with the project “Agrarian Reform to Develop Brazil and Fight Hunger”, with the development of settlements and regularization of Landless families in the country at the central axis. According to Ceres, food security and sovereignty, the strengthening of family farming and agroecology, in addition to land governance and agrarian reform are priority issues on the part of the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture.

According to the government’s goals, proposals and programs for greater engagement should become a Bill, which will be forwarded to the National Congress. The delivery of the PPA to the Legislature is expected to take place at the end of August 2023.

How to vote for projects in the Participatory PPA?

When entering the gov.br platform, it is possible to elect three government programs as priorities, in a set of 28 major programs presented. Representatives of civil society organizations that participate in the PPA Participativo state plenaries must also cast their votes through the digital platform.

What is PPA?

The Pluriannual Plan is one of the three laws of the budgetary cycle in Brazil, alongside the Budgetary Guidelines Law – LDO and the Annual Budget Law – LOA. It is drawn up every four years, effective from the second year of office. It declares the government’s guidelines, objectives and targets for the period.

What is the Participatory PPA?

It is a model of popular consultation of the PPA with the participation of society, either through representative entities, such as councils, associations, unions, NGOs, or directly by the citizen. There have already been successful municipal and state experiences in PT governments, such as Bahia. The technical elaboration of the PPA is the responsibility of the National Planning Secretariat, of the Ministry of Planning and Budget.
























