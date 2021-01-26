Thousands of farmers clash with the police on Republic Day. For weeks they have been demonstrating against the deregulation of agriculture.

DELHI taz | They are sitting on thousands of tractors in the front, sides and back: demonstrating farmers, many with turbans, which suggests they are Sikh people. Others wear hats against the cold. On Tuesday morning, the first farmers with their tractor parade broke through the police barricades on the border between India’s capital Delhi and the surrounding states and deviated from the originally approved route.

The student Firoz Alam also started from Haryana with a whole group. The beefy tractor on which he sits is controlled by the 20-year-old Sheetal Anitil. She took him with her at the Singhu border point in the morning and rattles with mother and grandma to the Red Fort in the old town, about 30 kilometers away.

In the early evening they arrive at the place where the official parade with motif floats of the states took place on the day of the Indian Republic. The holiday had started with a visit by the Hindu Nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the war memorial. But this year the dressed up soldiers and the thundering fighter jets have to share the live links on the TV screens with the many protesting farmers.

“Long live the unity of the peasants and workers”, it sounds from the tractor parade again and again and “Inquilab Zindabad” (“Long live the revolution”), a slogan from the Indian independence movement. Because that is what it is all about on the day on which the Indian Constitution came into force in 1950.

Farmers fear for income

“Today is People’s Day,” says Student Alam. That is why the farmers went to this very holiday to emphasize that they do not accept any of the government’s new agricultural laws. The farmers have been demonstrating for over 60 days. They fear that they will lose income if agriculture is deregulated.

Numerous talks between farmers and the government have already failed

Thousands of protesting farmers have been camping at the gates of Delhi since November because they have been denied access to the city. On Tuesday they clashed with the police and paramilitaries again, which cast a shadow over the official celebrations. Videos show the use of batons, tear gas and water cannons. One protester is said to have died and several police officers were injured.

The politician and peasant leader Yogendra Yadav, like the United Peasant Front, condemned the fact that “some organizations and individuals indulged in reprehensible acts”. Because peace is the greatest strength. For Alam it is the first protest of this size. Like Sheetal, he comes from a farming family. While they lined up in a long line of tractor, the farmer’s wife Sheetal enjoyed the feeling of not being passed out in the large group.

But both know about the tricky situation. Numerous talks between farmers and the government have already failed. The Supreme Court stopped the deregulation of agriculture decided by the government in mid-January and convened a commission to clarify the conflict. However, many farmers question the neutrality of the commission, as members of the committee had previously expressed positive comments about the controversial laws. So far the government has only offered the farmers the option of postponing the reforms for a year and a half.

If the Modi government gives in more, this could be understood as an invitation to protests for dissatisfied people from other areas. So far the farmers have been persistent. Their massive protest, which has been going on for weeks, is developing into the biggest challenge for Modi to date.