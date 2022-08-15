Farmers’ organization Agractie calls for new blockades in busy places. That has not been discussed with Farmers Defense Force, which announced just before the weekend that it would suspend hard action.

“We have to keep up with campaigns,” says dairy farmer Erik Luiten, one of the leaders of Agractie, in a video message published today. ,,Whether it is public-friendly such as at the Vuelta or sharper actions, they have to take place. Sometimes with as little effort as possible, because we are all busy, but with great effect. Think of standstills at busy places in your area. You can often achieve this with smaller groups.”

‘Standstills’ are basically blockages. “But it can also be other clearly visible protests in busy places”, Agractie foreman Bart Kemp explains to this site. “We are not calling for cross-border actions, with arson or dumping rubble. We want to protest within the limits of the law to keep the attention.”



Just like other farmers’ organisations, Agractie wants the government’s nitrogen policy to be taken off the table. The government wants to force agriculture to halve nitrogen emissions by 2030. This could mean that the livestock has to be considerably smaller. “As long as the foundation under this policy remains intact, we must continue to draw attention to this. Folks, the battle is not yet won. Hold on, don’t give up. Together we are strong and we keep an eye on the ball. If we do not turn around thoroughly now, the policy will continue virtually unchanged and will be continued. That’s something we don’t want,” Luiten told his supporters.

In previous protests, farmers have blocked highways and distribution centers of supermarkets, among other things.

Farmers Defense Force suspends hard actions

Farmers Defense Force temporarily suspended plans for hard actions before the weekend, ‘out of goodwill’ to the cabinet. Foreman Mark van den Oever said the group is doing this as a first step in the hope that the government will opt for other plans to reduce nitrogen emissions.

That Agractie now chooses to take more action, ‘they have to know for themselves’. “Everyone can decide that for themselves, but it would have been smart to coordinate this,” says Van den Oever. Although hard action by the FDF supporters is not forthcoming for a while, Van den Oever has ‘little confidence’ in the cabinet and nitrogen mediator Johan Remkes. “Today he is in talks with nature organizations. We have to wait and see.”

Greenpeace, Milieudefensie, Landscapes NL, Natuurmonumenten, Vogelbescherming Nederland, Werkgroep Behoud de Peel and the Federation of Private Land Owners are present during the meeting with Remkes. Mobilization for the Environment (MOB) is also taking part. Greenpeace threatens to go to court if the government wants to weaken the nitrogen targets, for example by giving farmers longer to limit their emissions. The other organizations also do not want the cabinet to change the plans.

Remkes talked to agricultural organizations more than a week ago, including LTO Nederland. He was also there on behalf of Farmers Defense Force and Agractie. Later this week, Remkes will talk to companies, banks and industry associations about nitrogen policy. Next week he will have consultations with municipalities, provinces and water boards, and later he will meet the agricultural organizations again.

Incidentally, FDF will still campaign in a public-friendly manner, including by hanging upside down flags on its own farms and the announced protests at the Vuelta cycling race, which starts in Utrecht at the end of this week. At the second stage on Saturday, the farmers want to stand in the meadows along the course between Woudenberg and Scherpenzeel, in the hope that the director will show the protest to viewers in other countries. The organization that has brought the Vuelta to the Netherlands is not against this, as long as the cycling caravan can pass unhindered.