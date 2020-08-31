Highlights: Sensational incident of triple murder came to light in Agra, UP

Killing three people of the same family and burning their bodies

Nagla Kishanlal of Agra police station Etmadadoula incident

Anil Sharma, Agra

Sensational incident of triple murder has surfaced in Agra, UP. Three people from the same family were killed and set on fire to burn their bodies. On Monday morning, the bodies of the three were found inside the house in a burnt state. The deceased include husband, wife and young son. Police say an attempt to burn the bodies appears to have been made after the murder. Top police officers including ADG have reached the spot. The bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Police suspect that the trio have been strangled to death and an attempt has been made to set fire to the gas cylinder. In the room where the bodies of the three were found, a pipe was found lying out of the gas cylinder. Police is under investigation. According to the information, the incident is of Nagla Kishanlal of the police station Etmaduddhaula. Here 57-year-old Ramveer, a widow resident of Baldev, was living in Mathura for nearly 30 years. In the three-room house, he used to shop for groceries in the outside room. Ramveer was accompanied by his 55-year-old wife Meera and son 23-year-old Bablu. It is being told that the shop of groceries was opening till eleven thirty in the night. Five shops used to open in the morning. Raghuveer returned home from his in-laws on Sunday evening.

People came to collect goods from the shop when the incident was detected

According to the information, the people of the neighborhood came to pick up the goods from the shop at six o’clock on Monday. When the shop was found closed, he called Ramamvir’s brother Raghuveer with a voice. When Raghuveer looked inside the house, smoke was coming out of a room. Inside, the bodies of Raghuveer, wife Meera and son Bablu were lying in the same room in a dilapidated condition. Bablu and Meera had their hands tied, while Raghuveer had a noose around his neck. Ramvir and his wife Meera’s body was on fire. Son Bablu was lying at a distance. The trio had taped hands and feet.

Family has no rivalry with anyone

Neighbors reported to the police on the possibility of untoward incident. When the policemen went inside the house, they were shocked to see the gruesome scene inside. ADG Ajay Anand, IG A Satish Ganesh and SSP Bablu Kumar reached the spot after receiving information about the triple murder. The forensic team was called for investigation. It is being told that the family has no enmity with anyone. Why was he killed like this? It does not make any sense.

Missing some items from home

Brother Raghuveer told that robbery could also happen behind the incident. Some items appear to be missing from the house. Ramveer sold one of his plots a year ago for a son’s job in railways. He also kept cash in the house. SSP Bablu Kumar said that all aspects related to the incident are being investigated.

Will soon Event Revealed: police

Police officers have taken information from family and neighbors. ADG Ajay Anand told that three of the same family have been killed in Nagla Kishan Lal. There is an attempt to burn the dead bodies after the murder. Police has gathered in the investigation of who committed the murder. The ADG claimed to have found some clues from the scene. Soon the incident will be revealed.