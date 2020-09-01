Highlights: Police arrest 2 after encounter in Agra triple murder

The body was burnt by killing three people of the same family

According to the police, a dispute of Rs 3 lakh transactions behind the incident

Police got information about suspects with the help of CCTV, surveillance

Agra

Police have ruled the case of the burning of three people belonging to the same family in Agra. The Agra Police has arrested two miscreants after the encounter. According to the police, the relatives of the deceased’s son Bablu carried out. There is talk of a transaction of three lakh rupees behind the incident.

The politics in Agra was also hot because of the triple murder incident. The house was also looted after the murder. Several teams were formed under the direction of SP City Botre Rohan Pramod to reveal the matter. On the information of the informer, the police arrested two bike riders on 80 Foota Road in Etma-ud-Daula area after the encounter. A pistol, pistol and bag were recovered from the accused.

Read: Burned after killing 3 people of same family in Agra

The dead bodies of Rambir (57), wife Meera (54) and son Bablu (24), who ran a grocery shop in Nagla Kishan Lal of Etma-ud-Daula police station, were found inside the house around 6 am. The bodies of the dead bodies were tied and taped to the mouth. Traces of conflict were clearly visible at home. In the police investigation, the incident of robbery and transactions was coming to light. With the help of CCTV and surveillance, police got information about the suspected accused.

Around 3 o’clock last night, police station and SOG were informed that the suspects related to the murder were going towards 80 Futa Road. When the police tried to stop them, they fired on the police. Two miscreants and one soldier were injured in the firing from both sides. A pistol, a pistol, bike and a bag have been recovered from the criminals on the spot. The names of the arrested accused are being mentioned as Subhash and lawyer.

Read: Three people from a family burned to death inside the house

It is being told that Subhash had borrowed three lakh rupees from Bablu at interest. Subhash, along with his comrades, carried out the incident after Bablu took over. The criminals were sure that the deceased family kept a lot of money at home. During this time he also looted money and some belongings kept at home. According to SP City Botre Rohan Pramod, the accused are still being questioned.