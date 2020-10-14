Highlights: Incidents of rape with minor girls in two areas of Agra district

Cases of rape from a minor registered in Fatehabad and Etmaduddaula area of ​​Agra

After the incident in Etmaduddaula area, the family of the accused pressured the victim to compromise

Agra

Two incidents of rape with minor girls in different police station areas in Agra have created a panic in the police department. The first case came to light in Fatehabad town, where a 10-year-old minor was raped by a 16-year-old youth from the neighborhood. The police have registered a case against the victim’s father Tahrir and started searching for the accused. At the same time, a case of raping a 16-year-old minor with a minor of 16 years has been registered in the police station Etmadadoula in the urban area. The accused in this case has been arrested and sent to jail. It is being told that in the case of rape in this area, the family of the accused pressurized the victim to settle with the police for Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to the information received, the police is furthering its investigation in the same case of rape of a 16-year-old girl in Etmaduddhala area. It is said that the accused in this case took the neighboring teenager to his farm on the pretext of work on Tuesday night. There was already a young man there. The person carrying the teenager was taken and the other young man stood at the gate outside. It is alleged that after this, the accused raped the teenager. About an hour after the incident, the teenager reached home in a bad condition. He told his family the whole incident.

Influential people put pressure

After the incident, the family members caught the accused and handed them over to the police. At the same time, on the basis of money, the family of the accused started pressuring the victim for a settlement. In the presence of the police, the pressure of the agreement was made with one and a half lakh rupees. Panchayat continued in the police station till 10 pm on Tuesday. Later the station in-charge Udayveer said that it is true that the accused was arrested by the police on Tuesday night itself. But despite the allegations, the victim’s family had not given Tahrir in the case.

The station in-charge denied the panchayat

Later, when the police station in-charge himself said to file a case on behalf of the police, the case was written on the victim’s side on Wednesday morning. The police station in-charge has denied any agreement or panchayat in the police station. He says that the victim’s medical has also been taken in the afternoon and the arrested accused has been sent to jail.