Anil Sharma, Agra

Shiv Chalisa was recited at the Taj Mahal on Monday by hoisting the saffron flag once again. A youth who waved the saffron flag near the bench on the pathway in the Taj Mahal complex has been identified as Gaurav Thakur, District President of Hindu Jagran Manch. They have already hoisted the saffron flag in the Taj Mahal in the same way. A case has been registered against the accused 4 Hinduists in the police station Tajganj for spreading religious hatred between the two sects.

Security was once again wired in the Taj Mahal. District President Gaurav Thakur of Hindu Jagran Manch Agra, along with some youths, dodged the security system of the Taj Mahal, waved the saffron flag and read Shiva Chalisa and made a video of it and went viral.

Videos of saffron flag hoisting viral

Two or three videos of the saffron flag hoisting at the Taj Mahal went viral. One of these videos is 23 seconds and the other is 14 seconds. In the video, half a dozen youths sitting on a bench in the Taj Mahal’s garden are seen taking out the saffron flag from their pockets and hoisting it and reciting Shiva Chalisa.

Shouting slogans of Har Har Mahadev and Jai Shri Ram

The voice of the young man who made the video is heard. In the second video, the youth are shouting slogans of Har-Har Mahadev and Jai Shri Ram. When the video went viral, security personnel came to know about it. The youths who hoisted the saffron flag and recited Shiva Chalisa were taken to the police station Tajganj. Rules have broken once again at the Taj Mahal amid claims of tight security. This raises questions about the Taj Mahal’s security claims. Repeated incidents like these are nothing less than an open challenge for security agencies.

Have done something like this before

Significantly, on Monday, the Hinduist youth who hoisted the saffron flag at the Taj Mahal and recited the Shiv Chalisa on Gaurav Thakur and his companion Dussehra at the same place and similarly challenged the security of the Taj Mahal by hoisting the saffron flag and reciting the Shiv Chalisa. Huh.

Advantage gained due to relaxation in investigation

The security system of the memorial is overseen by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). Tourists are given entry into the memorial only after security check. Despite this, there have been questions on the safety of the flag at the memorial. In its explanation, it is being said that during the Corona transition period, the security forces are checking tourists without touching them. Taking advantage of that, activists of Hindu Jagran Manch entered the Taj Mahal carrying saffron flags and Shiv Chalisa. When the video went viral, security personnel came to know about it.

Police arrested the accused

Police Tajganj police said that Gaurav Thakur and Sonu Baghel, president of Yuva Vahini of Hindu Jagran Manch, and Sonu Baghel, Vishesh Kumar and Rishi Lavaniya have been arrested and charged against the accused for hoisting the flag in the Taj Mahal after noon and reciting Shiva Chalisa. A lawsuit has been filed under Section 295 / 153A IPC. These sections include spreading religious hatred and disharmony between the two sects and the crime of desecrating the place of worship.