A case of strangulation of a bike mechanic while sleeping at home in MM Gate area of ​​Agra police station has come to light. Under mysterious circumstances, his body was found lying on the bed in the morning. The wife and two children were at home at the time of the incident. Police suspect the wife and her close to murder. Both are being questioned for custody.According to the information received, Mukesh, a bike mechanic, has a two-storey house in the tap township in Sheetla Gali. It consists of wife Madhu, 16-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter. The daughter told the police that the father returned home from work at 4 in the evening. Had dinner at 10 o’clock at night. After this, Papa and Mummy went to sleep in the room on the first floor. At 8 in the morning, the brother went to wake up the father but he was found dead on the bed.

The wife informed the police. SP City Botre Rohan reached the spot with Pramod Force. Mukesh’s wife said that she was sleeping in the room. Her husband was killed by someone in the night. The woman was suspicious of the woman’s statement.

SP City Botre Rohan Pramod said that a matter of relationship with a person living near the woman has been revealed. He has been taken into custody. The wife is also being questioned. It is feared that the woman and her close have killed the mechanic after becoming an impediment to the illegal relationship. Police said that the call details of the mobile have been removed. The matter will soon be exposed.