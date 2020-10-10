After the ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ of Delhi, now the video of Baba of Kanji elder in Agra is going viral on social media. As soon as Dhanishta, a young girl from Agra, uploaded the video on social media, it soon went viral across the country. The elder Kanji Baba became so famous that customers from far away started asking for the address of his shop. On Saturday evening, DM of Agra himself Prabhu Narayan Singh came on Baba’s hand. The DM talked to Baba, went to his well and bought all the big bucks for Rs 500. DM enjoys Bade with his staff.After watching the video of Baba, actress Parineeti Chopra and Swara Bhaskar also took to Twitter to appeal for the help of Kanji big wale Baba.Significantly, the video of Baba of Delhi’s dhaba became so viral on social media that even advance booking at his shop started to appear houseful. After this, a user named Dhanishta, who made a video of a 90-year-old elderly Narayan Singh who had been engaged in a proffer colony in Kamalnagar police station of Agra, was handed over to social media.

They used to earn 500 rupees daily before lockdown

Narayan Singh says that before the lockdown he used to sell Kanji big for more than 500 rupees per day, but now no more than 200 rupees are sold. His elder son is no longer in this world, and the younger son also contributes to the father’s job in the hotel as a waiter. Dhanishtha, a resident of Kamalnagar, put this problem of the elderly on social media and within a few hours the video went viral.



DM bought all the big for 500 rupees

Actors Swara Bhaskar and Parineeti Chopra also shared the video on Twitter and appealed for the help of the elderly. After seeing the viral video, the District Magistrate Agra Prabhu Narayan Singh suddenly reached Baba Narayan’s place in the evening and took care of him. After this, the District Magistrate bought all his big money by paying 500 rupees. On this occasion, DM said that this Baba is local for vocal and has become an example by working hard. All people have to come forward to help those working at such a small level.