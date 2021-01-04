Highlights: A surprising case came up in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh

Her alumni created fake Facebook profile of a female teacher

Students put numbers on porn websites by calling women as call girls

Avinash Jaiswal, Agra

A surprising case has come up in Agra district of Uttar Pradesh. A former female teacher of Jagdishpura area of ​​Thana district, her former student, made a fake Facebook profile and told her to be a girl. Following the complaint of the teacher, the police have arrested and arrested the former student and his relative.

According to the police, a woman hailing from Jagadishpura area of ​​Agra station is a teacher in a well-known convent school in Rakabganj area. Apart from teaching in school, the women also taught separate tuition. For the past few days, the woman started receiving calls from different unknown people. Every caller used to talk indecently to the woman.

If the woman complains then the matter is open

Troubled, the female teacher complained to SSP Agra Bablu Kumar and the matter reached the cyber station. After investigation by the police, the name of a student of XI and his uncle Lala Thakur, who belonged to Baluganj area, came to light in the incident. The police detained the accused and interrogated the whole matter.

Student confessed this

The student said that while studying in school, he fell in love with a female teacher twice his age and that is why he started teaching private tuition after leaving school. When the teacher paid no attention to her, she gave up tuition and angrily, along with her uncle Lala Thakur, first created a fake Facebook account from the teacher’s picture and later made a profile of Rs 1500 for escort service and mobile number. Put them on porn websites. Currently, the police will present both the accused before the court.