Highlights: Former military’s wife murdered in Agra for not apologizing

Dispute started due to children’s fight, Panchayat took place in the case

Panchayat was demanded to apologize by touching its feet, killing on refusal

Agra

A former military wife lost her life three days ago in Agra, starting from a minor quarrel to a racial dispute. It is alleged that the other party burnt him alive. A case of murder has been registered in this case on Tuesday. Four accused and 10-12 unidentified people have been charged in this. The police have arrested the two accused. SP City Botre Rohan Pramod reached the spot and interacted with the people of the colony on Tuesday in view of the huge tension and outrage around the site of the incident.

According to the information, Anil Kumar Rajawat, resident of Echo City Colony, Pushpanjali, is working in a torrent company after retiring from the army job. He is survived by his wife Sangeeta, twin eight-year-old sons Piyush and Ayush. It is said that on Friday, Sangeeta went to get milk. His sons were playing outside the house. At that time, the two children had a quarrel over playing with neighboring Bharat Khare’s 10-year-old son Bittu and Bharat’s son suffered a head injury.

In this case, Bharat Khare wrote a case of SC-ST Act in Tajganj police station. It is alleged that Anil and his wife Sangeeta were seated at the police checkpoint throughout the day on Saturday. The people of Koulouni had also reached the outpost and favored the family and called Anil and his wife innocent. But the policemen forced them to compromise. Thereafter, a panchayat was held in the colony on Sunday evening for settlement.

The former military was ready to undergo treatment

It is being told that Anil Bharat was ready to provide full treatment to the son of Bharat Khare. If this was not agreed, then they were ready to pay up to 70 thousand rupees. Some residents of the colony asked to give ten lakh rupees on their behalf to give one lakh rupees, but the agreement could not be reached. It is alleged that the Bharat Paksha demanded Rs 10 lakh in the panchayat and also made a condition of asking Anil and his wife to apologize for touching the feet in the panchayat. People say that the army touched the feet but Sangeeta was not ready to touch the feet. He apologized with folded hands. When the people of Bharat Pak were angry on this, Sangeeta got up from there.

Death during treatment in Delhi hospital

Army Anil says that he was talking about this with some people of the colony in this connection. Then came the sound of his wife screaming. People ran and reached there. She was surrounded by flames. As some people extinguished the fire. He was first taken to the Military Hospital. From there he was sent to a private hospital at Delhi Gate. After the condition worsened, he was later sent to a hospital in Delhi, where he died. After this incident, the former army has lodged an FIR with the police. In the police station, military Anil has written that he was dishonored in the panchayat. 10 lakh rupees were demanded. My wife had gone home. Then 10–12 people, including Bharat Khare, his wife Sunita, Deepak and Sonu, went after him. He grabbed and put kerosene oil on Sangeeta and set it on fire.

Police arrested many people

SP City Botre Rohan Pramod said that the charge of burning is on 10-12 people including Bharat Khare, Sunita Khare, Deepak, Sonu. The case has been registered under the sections of Balwa, murder, chauth seeking and criminal conspiracy. Two accused have been arrested. These include Bharata and his wife Sangeeta. They are being sent to jail. Other accused are being searched.