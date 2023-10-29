The investigators are currently trying to reconstruct all the details of the femicide which occurred on the morning of Saturday 28 October, committed by Agostino Annunziata. Shortly afterwards the man phoned her mother to tell her what he had just done and then took his own life.

A neighbor of the couple explained that in reality the two they often argued and that only a few days earlier he had witnessed their argument in the street. He was angry because his wife didn’t have him answered to some phone calls.

The new crime took place in the early morning of Saturday 28 October. In the apartment where the couple lived in via Monte Bianco, a Rivoli.

Annalisa D’Auria worked as janitor, she was 32 years old and originally from Nocera Inferiore, in Salerno. The husband, on the other hand, worked for a period as military and then he found work in the province of Turin, in a company that deals with metals for cars.

In the house he had done it one year of house arrest, for the crime of drug dealing. On Saturday morning, he ended his wife’s life with a slash in the neck part.

Immediately afterwards he left the house, called his mother and got them told the whole truth of what he had done. Then he went to work, he has entrusted her daughter to a colleague with an excuse and took his own life throwing himself from a silo.

The story of a neighbor by Agostino Annunziata and Annalisa D’Auria

The man’s mother, from Campania, launched immediately the alarm. The officers who intervened in the house found the woman on the floor in the living room, with the murder weapon Next to her. The man, however, had died at work.

From what has emerged they do not appear to be there complaints by the 32-year-old. Agostino’s colleagues spoke of him as a good and generous person. A neighbor, however, said that in reality there were many between the couple discussions. The last one on the street a few days ago. The woman said: