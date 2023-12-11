Agostino Gualdi, the man hit by a hit-and-run driver and left on the street, has passed away forever: the person responsible is being sought

The man hit by the hit-and-run driver didn't make it. After six long days of prayers and hopes, Agostino Gualdi he passed away forever within the walls of the Niguarda hospital in Milan. He was 65 years old.

It had been his labrador dog to make him find it. Last December 3, around 2pm, Agostino Gualdi went out with his faithful four-legged friend for a walk. However, after an hour, the animal managed to return home on its own. A relative, aware of the fact that the two were never separated, was worried that something might have happened to them, so it is went out to look for him. Unfortunately, the tragic discovery came shortly after. He found the 65-year-old on the side of the road, lying in the tall grass. Had been invested.

Immediately, after the alarm, an ambulance and a medical car reached the point of the road accident and transported the man, in code red, to theNiguarda hospital in Milan.

The doctors did everything they could to save Agostino Gualdi. He had reported two bruises on the head. Despite the doctors' treatments and attempts, the 65-year-old is turned off forever last December 9th.

Some witnesses told of a hit-and-run driver who, after having hit Agostino, stopped and got out “to take a look”, and then got back into his vehicle and run away.

The police have opened an investigation file for negligent crime and I'm looking for the driver. They have listened to the witnesses and are looking for traces from the surveillance cameras in the area.

The 65-year-old's brother, in recent days, had published an appeal on social media aimed at the hit-and-run driver, inviting him to surrender. His words:

Unfortunately for my brother Agostino there is nothing left to do. To the criminal who violently ran over him and then, after stopping and seeing him reduced to what one can only imagine, fled leaving him dying on the side of the road, I advise him to turn himself in before I find him.

The man then later wanted to clarify that his words were only a personal outlet and who has faith in the work of the police. Unfortunately, the model of the car that hit his brother is not yet known, but he wanted to point out that if that driver had stopped and immediately notified the emergency services, perhaps now he wouldn't be in this situation.