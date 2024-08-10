Agostino Cordova, who led the Public Prosecutor’s Offices of Palmi and Naples, died

He died on Friday 9 August in Reggio Calabria, at the age of 88, magistrate Agostino Cordovaformer head of the Prosecutor’s Office of Palmi and Naples.

“Deep sorrow” for the passing of former prosecutor Agostino Cordova is expressed by Fulvio Martusciello, regional coordinator of Forza Italia in Campania. Martusciello recalls the “high human and professional qualities of the former magistrate. With Cordova, a man of great balance and humanity has passed away – he states – a serious, upright professional, with an extraordinary sense of duty demonstrated by his deep commitment in the fight against organized crime. His death – concludes the number one of the Campanian Azzurri – leaves us with an enormous void”.