A 2023 full of injuries

Pol Espargarò, Miguel Oliveira, Enea Bastianini and Marc Marquez are the riders who have had to miss at least one race at the start of the MotoGP season following injuries, but the list needs to be expanded to include, for example, Joan Mir, who crashed in Argentina suffering a not indifferent ‘concussion’ to the head. The premier class is increasingly extreme in terms of performance expressed by the prototypes that take to the track to the point that it is legitimate to wonder if the circuits are now safe enough to be able to ‘contain’ these overflowing mechanical means.

In fact, on several occasions the protective ‘air-fences’ have been punctured in the event of accidents, punctures which made it necessary to replace them with the consequent red flag given that a punctured air-fence essentially becomes useless as it no longer guarantees the safety of the pilots in that track point. The speeds reached by the MotoGP bikes and the insufficient escape spaces to slow down the prototypes in the event of a crash will soon be a topic that will need to be addressed in terms of safety.

“Passenger Pilots”

“The bikes go too fast in the corners, they are beautiful to admire, but exaggerated – the opinion of Giacomo Agostini interviewed by The Corriere dello Sport – the power of the engines is kept at bay by the electronic management, which allows incredible cornering distances. We add aerodynamics similar to warplanes and tires with very high grip, resulting in a crazy speed even for the most trained. Today whoever is on the saddle has no time to think, they are almost a passenger“.

The escalation in terms of aerodynamics combined with increasingly sophisticated electronic software is effectively making the MotoGP F1s on two wheels to the point that in recent years the category has recorded an increasingly predominant importance of Qualifying when instead even just 15 years ago from the fifth row did not mean being automatically excluded from the fight for the podium. Currently the riders are forced not to chase their opponents excessively in order not to run into an increase in pressure in the front tire. Dynamics that once belonged to F1 and are now characterizing a MotoGP in which when the rider falls, his body is always exposed to trauma. Although technical clothing and airbags are certainly cutting-edge, the MotoGP bikes are becoming too extreme for those who have to ride them.