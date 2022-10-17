“Pecco has overtaken poor Quartararo in the standings, but I don’t think anyone stops him. Why poor? I’m sorry to see him like this: he rides the Yamaha, the bike that gave me two World Championships. The Frenchman is good, but today Ducati is Ducati. With Peccola moto he forms an exceptional combination, a beautiful thing that blossomed in an overwhelming way. And after 50 years, they are close to experiencing the same sensations as me: the pride of being an Italian excellence in the eyes of the whole world “. Like this Giacomo Agostini reached by Republic commented on the Australian MotoGP Grand Prix which marked the overtaking of Francesco Bagnaia in the world championship standings against Fabio Quartararo.

The Yamaha rider, in fact, first fell to 22nd place after a long stretch at the Miller Curve, then crashed in an attempt to recover when he was in 15th position. Once Francesco Bagnaia learned the communication from the wall that Quartararo had fallen, he was satisfied with the third square and now he has 14 points advantage in the charts on El Diablo. In Malaysia next weekend he could already celebrate the conquest of the world title.

After the pairs Mir-Suzuki and Quartararo-Yamaha, Bagnaia-Ducati would be the third different pair in three years, a trend that does not convince Giacomo Agostini: “Now we need a character, someone who imposes himself continuously, who conquers and makes the fans dream. Because if every year there is a different champion, first Mir, then Quartararo, now who knows, people will begin to think that anyone can lead in MotoGP and if a challenge becomes trivial, it loses its charm“.