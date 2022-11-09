MV Agusta absolute protagonist in Milan, with the flagship store of the Schiranna brand which hosted two world premieres on the opening day of the press of EICMA 2022. In the space dedicated to the Varese brand in the heart of the City Life district, the veils were removed from the new MV Agusta Superveloce 1000 Gold Series and from the 921 S concept. The first to ride the neo retro of the Italian brand was Giacomo Agostinitestimonial of the Schiranna brand and an authentic motorcycling legend who always has a special relationship with the Italian company.

The former champion wanted to comment exclusively for FormulaPassion the two new models presented: “For me too they were two real novelties – Agostini begins – I hadn’t seen them before. MV Agusta is always capable of creating extraordinary bikes. I was born with them, I won a lot and it was my second family but they are always skilled in creating something unique. ” Regarding style and connections with the past, Agostini himself does not want to risk comparisons: “Yes, it is a bit retro but they are so different from the bikes I was riding, they are modern, they are more beautiful. It has changed a lot. From the tank to the saddle, up to the rev counter. Everything has changed. “

The Milanese evening dedicated to new from MV Agusta came a few days after the Schiranna company announced the partnership agreement with KTM which acquired 25.1% of the brand’s shares. Timur Sardarov immediately reassured the two-wheel environment, underlining that it is not his intention to sell the Italian motor manufacturer but several realities have seen this agreement as the prelude to a sale despite the denials of the CEO. Agostini also wanted to analyze the partnership, with the vision of him: “I really hope so (the brand will not be sold, ed). KTM would have no interest in destroying a brand that took so much to get it to where it is. MV has won a lot, it makes wonderful bikes, indeed the brand is to be pushed even more and to be appreciated. Other than destroying or changing it. “

Then a gloss on is inevitable Pecco Bagnaiachampion with Ducati with an all-Italian combination that was missing right from Agostini’s latest triumph: “Actually it is an important thing, it is right that Italy still has a rider with an Italian brand and an Italian bike to win. As in my day, when I took Italian technology around the world. Ducati fought against the Japanese giants and then managed to beat them chapeau. We all thought halfway through the season that the championship was in the hands of Yamaha and Quartararo, then Pecco found the right place, improved the bike, concentrated and followed the right path. He did not get excited, his head gave him confidence and he achieved success. “