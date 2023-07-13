Marquez, Agostini’s advice

These are not easy weeks for Marc Marquez. On closer inspection, there have never been any for three years now, with the Jerez accident and subsequent management which in fact created a watershed in the Spaniard’s career. However, those of the track were added to the physical worries, with a Honda that doesn’t work and above all he doesn’t have clear ideas about his own future.

The eight-time world champion waited for the Japanese as long as he could, but now he seems to have raised the white flag. Until the Sachsenring warm-up he would have raced at any cost to bring home a few points, now he no longer wants to risk his life in the name of a brand that evidently no longer satisfies him. And with whom relations have become very tense, to the point that team manager Alberto Puig has opened an early farewell at the end of the season (the contract with the rider expires at the end of 2024).

From Spain they ensure that Marquez is looking around and has moved his lawyers to try to figure out how to get out of the contract, even at the cost of paying a heavy penalty. There would be waiting for him KTM, the most probable destination at the moment. But James Augustine has a different opinion: the 15-time world champion advised Marquez to hold on, stay in Honda and wait for better times to “be a king again“.

Agostini’s words

“Marquez crashed a lot, too much. And he got hurt. Then he started looking 110% to make up for the shortcomings of his Honda and this made him jump and fall even more“, these are Agostini’s words in an interview with QN. “I talked about it a while ago and I understood that he understood: continuing to put all this pressure on himself will only cause him damage. It’s better that you work more calmly and wait for Honda to put a strong and winning bike back on track. And he will be a king again“.

The Ducati domain

Finally, the 15-times world champion commented on the excessive power of Ducati, which for a calendar year has been bending all the competition to itself, putting Francesco in the conditions Bagnaia to win the second consecutive title: “Pecco is on the highway, it goes fast and is in the right direction. He is doing everything right, he drives with his head. For a rider, in addition to the speed, the power of the bike and overtaking, riding with your head means being at your best. Ducati has built a stupendous and above all a winning bike. The results of the Desmosedici are a pride for Italy, for all of us. Beating this Ducati isn’t and won’t be easy for anyone“.