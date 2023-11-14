The most successful champion ever “reads” the final of the World Championship by comparing it to his in 1966: “Pecco is like me, who took care of the smallest detail, Mike is the same as Jorge, who went the same even with little preparation. In my opinion, he is among the two whoever starts ahead is…”
He started the week wearing the role of… cook. “I recorded the Christmas lunch at Cantina I Barisèi, in Franciacorta, for Italia 6. I amazed them all”, laughs Giacomo Agostini, living legend of motorcycling and curious spectator of the sprint between Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin.
