Slightly more than four million Scottish voters will decide on May 6 if the nationalist quest for independence is postponed without a date or if a legal and legitimacy battle begins between the governments of Edinburgh and London to hold a new referendum. The Scottish National Party (SNP), led by Nicola Sturgeon, is the clear favorite. The regional Executive presented on the eve of the dissolution of Parliament a draft bill for the convocation of a new consultation, but it does not contain its date. Sturgeon has stated that it should take place “when the crisis is over” generated by the pandemic, thus giving himself flexibility to choose the right moment if he renews the five-year term.

The disruption that Brexit is causing to businesses in Northern Ireland has permeated factional politics in the region. The pro-British unionists want to break the Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union and the Republicans demand a consultation to meet with the rest of Ireland. But the risk of a break-up in the UK, predicted by supporters of permanence, is sharpest in Scotland.

In the 2014 referendum, David Cameron and the protagonists of the ‘no’ campaign encouraged the fear that an independent Scotland would not be accepted in the EU as one of their main arguments. The former prime minister lost two years later the European vote, which dragged out of the Union both Scotland and Northern Ireland – where both majorities voted for permanence.

This “material change in circumstances” justifies, according to the SNP, the convening of a new consultation. Poll firms associate the series of sixteen polls that in the second half of 2019 gave victory to independence in an eventual referendum on the displacement of voters to ‘yes’ from ‘no’ in 2014, who, like most Scottish conservatives , they wanted to stay in the EU.

Scholars writing in ‘New Choice, Independence after Brexit’, published by the ‘Center on Constitutional Change’ note, however, that Britain’s march on the EU creates obstacles that did not exist in 2014. The Edinburgh Government then proposed a ‘light’ secession, a form of confederation that now does not seem possible.

An independent Scotland seeking to re-enter the EU would, for example, have to create customs on its border with England – its biggest trading partner – even if in negotiations with London and Brussels it obtained the same status as Northern Ireland – simultaneous membership. to the British and Community customs unions. It would have to achieve an exemption from Schengen and perhaps the euro.

Modification of the law



But the first obstacle for the SNP would be Johnson’s refusal to transfer, as Cameron did, the temporal competence to organize a referendum. If the Parliament of Edinburgh passes a law to seize the power to convene it, the Parliament of London could modify the Scottish Act of 1998, equivalent to a statute of autonomy, to make it constitutionally illegal; or refer it to the courts.

A clear victory for the independence movement in May is an essential requirement to face these difficulties in the future. The SNP has won the regional elections since 2007 and the last three general elections. But only in the 2010 vote to elect deputies in Westminster he added 50% of the vote. In the last autonomous regions, in 2016, it garnered 46.5% in constituencies and 41.7% in regional lists. The Greens gave independence a slight parliamentary majority.

The electoral system gives 73 seats to the constituencies, which send one deputy to the Holyrood Parliament, and divides eight among party lists in each of the seven regions. The distribution of this second block is carried out by the D’Hondt method, applied in a way that benefits the parties that have had many votes in the constituencies, but have not achieved a proportional number of deputies.

One last bet



In 2011 alone, one party, the SNP, has achieved an absolute majority of seats. He justified the cession of Cameron, because his electoral program promised the referendum. The latest polls show a cooling desire for independence, but Nicola Sturgeon has preserved the popularity of the SNP, which would win 66 seats after ruling for thirteen years, according to the latest poll.

To add spice to the already entrenched division between supporters and opponents of the holding of a new referendum, Alex Salmond, who led the independence movement in 2014 and whose relationship with Sturgeon has soured, has formed a new party, Alba. It will present candidates to the regional lists. He wants to compensate for the handicap with which the D’Hondt method weighs down the SNP and join a pro-independence ‘supermajority’.

Sturgeon has reacted to Salmond’s ad by describing him as a “gambler.” For the sake of contrast, he has described these choices as “the most serious in our lives.” The first vote for the recreated Scottish Parliament, in 1999, was, however, the only one in which the participation in the regional elections exceeded, by 0.5%, the historical minimum, 58.2% in 2001, to elect Scottish parliamentarians in London.