Madrid is left with an agonizing sprint, like Valencia and Baskonia, for trying to get into the top eight who will play the playoff prior to the Final Four. He has not stopped doing it, by the way, since 2012, in Laso’s first season, when he stumbled in a group with Montepaschi Siena and Bilbao Basket. The unexpected stumble on the Khimki court, which came from 17 defeats in a row, brings out a little more workforce limitations exacerbated by injuries (Llull and Rudy are still out and Thompkins remains in doubt) and it complicates a lot the pass to the quarter. In the Mytishchi Arena he had only lost the Red Star.

To the whites They lack many things, first direction and an external reference, and then a replacement for Tavares and a replacement for Randolph, in addition to good planning so as not to lose the quotas and run out of a solid base of training players. And he has at least three wins to go, perhaps four, in the seven days that remain to be inside (then already, the magnitude of the crossing and the factor against the field without an audience, or with few fans, will be another matter). His next three games (today Zenit, in a very direct duel on his fourth day in a row in Russian lands; next Thursday 11 Barcelona and 18 CSKA, both in the Palace and still with casualties) may be decisive.

19 or 20 wins

If you don’t scratch any triumphs in those three commitments, could reach the last four days with the obligation of having to win it all: to Asvel Villeurbanne in France, to the grown Anadolu Efes of Larkin and Micic and to Olympiacos at the WiZink Center, and in the final challenge, to Fenerbahçe in Istanbul.

It is clear, he should have beaten Khimki on Tuesday, but lost to an opponent in ruins on the last play and by one point (78-77). Beating Xavi Pascual’s Zenit today, the revelation of the course, could compensate in part. Fenerbahçe’s victory yesterday in Milan leaves six teams in the table, from third to eighth, separated by a single victory. The volata tighter than remembered.

“Pangos is the beacon of a solid block”

The Zenit of Saint Petersburg, directed by Xavi Pascual, is the great revelation of the season. Fifth in the Euroleague with the same 16 victories as Madrid (and one game less) despite suffering a coronavirus outbreak that had him a month without competing. In addition, he is the leader of the Russian VTB. Rivers and Gudaitis are doubtful and Thompkins also at Real. “Pangos is the beacon of a very solid block with great shooters”Laso says.