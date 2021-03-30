Ponferradina and Logroñés signed an agonizing draw in El Toralín in a match in which the Riojans went 0-2 with two goals from Iñaki and that Kaxe and Yuri, from the penalty spot, equalized in the final stretch. In the discount, a penalty that after being analyzed in the calf went to limbo for the blue and white and two very clear occasions for the rojiblancos that Caro was in charge of disrupting.

The Ponferradina started out on the pitch, but with a sterile dominance that hardly created any danger in Miño’s goal. Pablo Valcarce had the first after a wall with Yuri, but the ball was deflected, and later Larrea tried it from afar with the same luck. Logroñés appeared in the game in the 26th minute, when Nano was about to take advantage of a rebound to beat Caro, but Deportiva’s goal from Huelva reacted with a good hand down. A minute later, however, Iñaki was planted in the area arriving from behind without opposition to shoot the goalkeeper and put the 0-1 on the scoreboard. The goal strengthened the idea of ​​the Riojans, who returned to stand behind to look for long trips looking for Nano while Deportiva crashed again and again with the red-and-white defense without finding their way to Miño’s goal.

Andy was able to solve the game after the dressing room, but his two consecutive shots did not find a goal. Ponferradina resumed the useless command of the game, as it still did not shoot at the door, and it was Logroñés who scored the second after a good drop from Sierra for Iñaki, who beat Caro at will. Bolo then reacted by giving entry to Curro and Aguza, and a personal move by the Catalan ended with the 1-2 after Kaxe will take advantage of the rejection to shoot Miño in the first shot between the clubs of the Bercianos. The final stretch of the game was exciting. Gorka touched with his hand a ball inside the area that the referee did not hesitate to point out as a penalty and that Yuri transformed into 2-2. The Brazilian could cause another maximum penalty already in the discount, but after a long consultation with the VAR, Moreno Aragón decided that nothing had happened.

And in the extension of the extension the figure of Caro appeared to save Ponferradina on two very clear occasions from Logroñés, who left disappointed and pissed off with the referee’s performance, while Deportiva still has not completed the assault on the playoff positions.