Éric and Fermín headlines, I also kounded that he was not late for training or talks of the week. Tec started bad and slow: an easy stop escaped and got up late in the reaction. Pedri gave half a goal to … Fermínwhich was wrong when trying to give the other half to Lewandowski. Slightly the Polish reproached him for the imprecision of assistance, something delayed. The Sports Union defended itself with intention and integrity but the fearsome Barca machinery was in motion and it was difficult to imagine that sooner rather than later it failed to specify its objectives.

Leadership at stake after the previous victory of Atlético. Barça flowed in attack but without success in the final meters or in defensive forcefulness. The union did not have the game away from what I wanted and the best opportunities were his. The machinery of Flick Little by little clicking on: continuous losses of non -forced ball, strange more mental absenteeism than physical of Lamine Yamalwhich has some games clueless, and although the feeling was that at any time a goal could reach things in its place, the game advanced between roughities that were not alisted.

Too much visitor hurry, unnecessary precipitation. Hansi Flick had not seen so annoying with his players: nerves, screams, notorious gesture and disgust due to the lack of connection in his team’s game. Alberto Moleiro Almost marks but the shot for millimeters was gone. A certain denial of Barça in his stubborn way of wanting to solve the game by rapid path: maybe he only lacked a little calm but the truth is that he did not find it.

Barcelona could not be reproached to not work, not to try but of course it was not his most inspired night. Lamine Yamal We are accustomed to showing that he is not and suddenly appears with a couple of brushstrokes of his dazzling talent but at the moment he concentrated on the first part of the phrase. Fermín put good assistance to Raphinha But the Brazilian did not hunt her by the hair. Tec With his feet he was not fine either. The constant losses forced the team to get tired running back to fix the damaged.

First part of turns but not desperate. It seemed that only the goal could reassure Barça. Flick wanted with Dani Olmowhich replaced Fermín, giving his team the light that was missing and the second part began with the most leisurely Barça, with longer attacks and shorter defenses. It was a night for patience And the efficiency: do not make mistakes and take advantage of what was presented, that gave the feeling that it would not be too much. Fermínaware that he had not done a first part, he came to the bench minutes after the resumption.

Pedri did not have the day in his return home but he was right in his reproach to Lewandowski that he did not go down to download. Fifteen minutes without appearing the Polish. Dani Olmo Despite some previous stones was the light that Flick wanted and the team needed and directed an attack with great elegance that he himself culminated in a very delicate cut in the area and a shot to the squad. The most difficult thing was achieved and the locals did not give signs of reaction, so that their coach made three changes in a blow and gave entry to Fuster, Campaign and Mata. Sandro almost marks but he went very little. Barça was closer to scoring the second than the palms of the tie, but the draw was not impossible, so that the game was restless and Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal They failed more than they usually. Dani Olmo again for the soils, complaining in a way not exactly exaggerated but unusually unusual of each fault.

Ten minutes to the end, the controversial play of the game ended in an off -visitor game well indicated by the VAR. Pedri, mediocre, and Lamine Yamal, worse, were changed to De Jong and Ferran, who marked the second In the only one he had, ensuring for his team the lead.

Party file

Las Palmas: Cillessen, Viti (Pezzolesi 85 ‘), Alex Suárez, Marble, Alex Muñoz, Bajcetic (Benito 85’), Javi Muñoz, EsSUGO (Campaign 67 ‘), Sandro, Moleiro (Fuster 67’) and McBurnie (Mata 67) .

Barcelona: Szczesny, Koundé, Eric García, Cubarsí, Balde, Casadó, Pedri (from Jong 85 ‘), Fermín (Dani Olmo 46’), Lamine (Ferran 85 ‘), Raphinha (Gerard 97’) and Lewandowski.

Goals: 0-1 62 ‘Dani Olmo. 0-2 95 ‘Ferran.

Referee: Cordero Vega (Cantabrian College). He admonished Suárez and Jong