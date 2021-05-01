Atlético beat Elche very much in their style, in their own way, sparing the life of his rival in the first half and suffering as few times. Fidel, in the final moments, missed a penalty that could lead to a draw. Atlético, which has never been lucky with maximum penalties, breathed and took three points that can be momentous. The leader goes ahead and will reach the Camp Nou at the top. He returned to offer two versions: one very good in the first half and another worse in the final stretch, with many doubts in defense. Elche, without hardly creating danger, was able to draw. Atlético’s agonizing triumph brings him closer to the title.

Atlético did not walk this time with contemplations and came out from the first minute determined to take the three points. He scored midway through the first half but was able to do it much earlier. Those of Cholo understood that they had to be brave and put their rival in their area from the initial whistle. It happened like that. Only by looking at the approach of the Argentine coach the rojiblancas intentions were already ascertained. Koke left his place in the eleven to Kondobgia, full of joy, always ahead of the ball … He arrived as a reinforcement after the departure of Thomas and Simeone may not have used him what he should. With Kondogbia occupying the field, being everywhere, with Lemar and Marcos Llorente helping him when creating, and with Carrasco and Correa widening the field, Atlético barely gave Elche a break.

The team from Elche could do little in the face of the red-and-white avalanche, with especially active Carrasco. The Belgian overflowed once, twice, three times … Goal opportunities for the Madrid team followed. Suárez failed shortly after starting one of those that normally commands inside. Shortly after the VAR annulled a goal to the Uruguayan striker of Atlético. By millimeters the tip seemed advanced. Then they kicked Kondogbia, Llorente, Lemar … until heit was 0-1, with Carrasco pouring in and passing from death with Llorente’s shot to the net. At Atlético, it seems a lie having such quality players up front, it takes a world for them to score, but they managed the most difficult thing, to get ahead. Elche had barely had the ball and was only able to leave their field a couple of times, their midfielders overwhelmed, with no room to maneuver even against them.

The game did change a bit after the goal, with Elche stretching a bit more and Atlético temporizing. Carrasco was able to sentence but he entertained himself in front of the local goalkeeper. And on the brink of rest came one of the controversial plays of the meeting when the referee Melero López pointed to a hand and after seeing him in the VAR he corrected his decision. I never knew anything if a hand is a penalty or not.

After the break the meeting was different. Atlético no longer went to the goal of an Elche, with Piatti in the field to try to give creativity to his team. Cholo’s men gave ground to a rival who didn’t get much either, although each ball hanging in the area caused danger and nervousness in Atlético’s rear. Much uneasiness. Cholo moved the bench, first entered João Félix and later Koke, with the idea of ​​having the encounter even more controlled. Nothing really important happened in front of the spectator, with Atlético waiting for the chance of a counter.

Escribá gave minutes to Nino, one of the historical figures of our football, trusting that the forward will find a gap between the rival behind. Nino honors the profession and seeing him at a match of this level is always appreciated. Escribá burned all his ships and Atlético had it in João Félix’s boots, but Saúl finally took the auction away. Elche’s great chance came with three minutes to go with a shot from Barragán that went high. Scare for Atlético’s defense, once again faltering and imprecise in the air game. And right at the end came the key plays of the game. First a hand from Trippier, similar to the one that the referee did not indicate in favor of the Madrid team. And the kick-off the referee whistled a penalty in favor of Elche, but Fidel threw it at the post. A ruling that can condemn Elche and give Atlético half a league. An agonizing triumph for the leader.