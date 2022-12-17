The sports line of AOC extension AGON presents us with his PRO AG274QG a monitor capable of challenging traditional limits, taking gaming (and also practical daily work) to a whole new level. Equipped with the latest technologies aimed at performancethis monitor shines not only for its technical characteristics that make it one of the most coveted on the market, but also for its innate aesthetic characteristics that make it immediately recognizable.

Unique design

A AGON PRO AG274QG can be recognized at first glance: the base made up of two front legs and a smaller rear one are connected to a central tree, which coincides with two red elements: the first we meet acts as a support of the monitor itself, while the second, concave, allows easy product grip in case of movement “on the fly” perhaps for a quick change of location. All strictly in metal and able to slide the monitor up or down according to the requirements. On the front, the width of the screen itself strikes like a mallet, the true protagonist of the “game”, accompanied by a minimalist outer edge from above to the sides, while the “belly” at the bottom where the red writing resides takes on little more weight AGON, and immediately below is the slot for housing the LED that projects the same writing on your work surface: a nice touch given that you can freely choose the color of the logo through the use of a dedicated program, including full-range RGB adjustment.

In the package you will also find a practical QuickSwitcha kind of controller that connects to the screen, capable of save profiles of your choice for your monitor and change the setting of the latter on the fly, perhaps switching from a profile of a certain type for specific games to another for work, and then continue the fun on even a third profile: the choice is yours. Let’s spend a few words also for it Screen Shiedpractical for eliminate light reflections and we can say that although the writer was skeptical about it, today it would hardly do without it. Of course, with the Shield mounted the perimeter viewing angle is lost, therefore it is better to always have a direct point of view in front of the screen, but if objectively you play alone, as happens 99% of the time you sit down in session, this it won’t be a problem for you. Last but not least, in the back there are adjustable luminous details with RGB technology for total customization: perfect for those who have a workstation that also highlights the “back” of their monitor.

Technically superb

Excellent, now that our gaze has been pleased by the stage presence of the AGON PRO AG274QG, what can we say about its yield once put into operation? Well, if the impact didn’t let you down, the beating heart will make you shiver: let’s forget about it and say it clearly, this monitor is the bomb! See a game with an answer to 240 Hz in 2K quality (2560×1440) is something you not only want to experience in your life but objectively you will find it hard to put down once tried. All with certification DisplayHDR™ 600 which makes the picture as realistic as possible, for example in games with dark tints such as Diablo III, we could appreciate the depth of the blackswhile the reds and greens stood out Fortnite vividly but not “retina-breaking” as often happens when a producer wants to “overdo it”, which instead in AOC AGON they have been able to take care of the best; all this is possible thanks to the Light FX technologya sort of booster placed on the back of the device that you cannot see from the outside but which is internally capable of illuminating certain areas of the screen, so as to make them appear more vivid without ruining the general experience of the image, which is in fact capable to arrive at 1 billion shades of color, although it is still possible to go to the settings and customize the saturation you want, as long as you know where to put your hands, because in front of you there is a perfect machine that requires an expert hand, and if you don’t know how to do it… none fear! You can download profiles from the web created by expert teams and experience a “racing” car with a click.

Substance and precision

AGON PRO AG274QG is an exceptional adventure companionequipped with everything a player needs but also for those who use it in a hybrid way: to watch a film or work on a university thesis, develop a 3D rendering or work with colors in a high-performance way perhaps using a system like photoshop. The integrated speakers complete the whole making it a perfect Plug and Play system for those who don’t want or intend to learn all the possible settings: just connect it and experience the experience without too many problems, but this doesn’t mean that, maybe in the future, you don’t want to go further and AGON PRO AG274QG will be there ready to support you. If you are lucky enough to be able to afford a full set (i.e. three identical screens) you will also experience a thrilling experience, made up of three separate elements but united as a concept, capable of expanding the image “surrounding” you and thanks to the ultra-thin edge we were talking about at the beginning you will notice how it looks like a single screen. Of course, all of this has a price because, as we well know, perfection costs money, in any field. Well AGON PRO AG274QG has a market price of around €1099.00 which is undoubtedly a high attack figure but it must be considered that we are talking about a top-of-the-range warning, capable of accompanying us from now to the next ten years of use without disfiguring or giving in to ageing. Undoubtedly it is an important purchase that will make you no less happy precisely because of the technical performance it offers. Live the care for the materials used, the fluidity of the image and the possibilities of versatility it offers (it can be easily rotated vertically while working) they are worth more than the asking price.