AGON by AOC presented theAGON AG405UXCthe new 40 inch flat 21:9 monitor with 1440p and 144Hz resolution which aims to create a new standard in the ultra-wide gaming screen market.
The AG405UXC features a 40-inch ultra-thin IPS panel, which offers a UWQHD resolution of 3440×1440. The refresh rate is 144 Hz, with an MPRT response time of 1 ms, all perfect characteristics even for the most demanding gamers, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 and Freesync Premium certification.
The AG405UXC also supports AOC’s G-Menu software, which allows for easy customization of monitor settings, including colors, overdrive and game-specific features such as Shadow Control, Low Blue Mode, Dial Point and Frame Counter.
The monitor features a versatile stand with a wide range of tilt, swivel and height adjustments of 150mm. On the connectivity side we find a USB-C port with 90W power delivery and a USB hub for convenient connection of peripherals and integrated speakers.
The AG405UXC will be available in June 2023 at an MSRP of €649.00.
AG405UXC Technical Sheet
- Screen size: 40 inches
- Format: Flat
- Hardness Display: 3H
- Panel type: VA
- Panel Treatment: Anti-Reflection (AG)
- Resolution: 3440×1440
- Pixels per inch: 93.2
- Brightness: 400 nits
- Backlight: WLED
- 144Hz refresh rate
- GTG response time: 4ms
- MPRT response time: 1ms
- Viewing angle: 178/178
- Colors: 16.7 million
- VRR: Freesync Premium
- HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 400
- Connectivity: HDMI 2.0 x 2, DisplayPort 1.4 x 1, 4x USB
- Base size including: 944.1x(477.7~627.7)x312.4mm
- Base dimensions excluded: 944.1×419.3×54.5 mm
- Weight: 11.8KG
- Speakers: 5w x 2
- Vesa wall mount support: 100 x 100
- Tilt: -3.5° ±1.5° ~ 21.5° ±1.5°
- Rotation: -30° ±2° ~ 30° ±2°
- Height adjustment: 150mm
