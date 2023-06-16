AGON by AOC presented theAGON AG405UXCthe new 40 inch flat 21:9 monitor with 1440p and 144Hz resolution which aims to create a new standard in the ultra-wide gaming screen market.

The AG405UXC features a 40-inch ultra-thin IPS panel, which offers a UWQHD resolution of 3440×1440. The refresh rate is 144 Hz, with an MPRT response time of 1 ms, all perfect characteristics even for the most demanding gamers, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 and Freesync Premium certification.

The AG405UXC also supports AOC’s G-Menu software, which allows for easy customization of monitor settings, including colors, overdrive and game-specific features such as Shadow Control, Low Blue Mode, Dial Point and Frame Counter.

The monitor features a versatile stand with a wide range of tilt, swivel and height adjustments of 150mm. On the connectivity side we find a USB-C port with 90W power delivery and a USB hub for convenient connection of peripherals and integrated speakers.

The AG405UXC will be available in June 2023 at an MSRP of €649.00.

AG405UXC Technical Sheet