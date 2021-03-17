This March 29 will be two years of his death. Agnes vardaAlways in the shadow of the filmmakers of la nouvelle vague, Jacques Demy’s wife, she moved between fiction and documentary. In 2017 he received the Donostia Award at the San Sebastián Festival and as time passes his figure grows more and more. These days the Spanish Film Library dedicates a complete cycle to him with all his works: ‘Agnès Varda de Marzo y Mayo’ (She was born in May and died in March, a reverse journey to go through all the cinema of such an extraordinary artist).

He was born Arlette Varda in Brussels on May 30, 1928. His father belonged to a family of Greek refugees from Asia Minor and his mother was French. She studied Art History at the École du Louvre before landing a job as an official photographer at the National Popular Theater (TNP) in Paris. She liked photography, but was more interested in movies. After spending a few days filming the small French fishing town of Sète, a documentary for a sick friend, Varda decided to make a movie. In this way, his first film debuted in 1954, ‘La Pointe Courte’, which told the story of a sad couple. The film was the stylistic precursor to the French nouvelle vague.

Varda pioneered the opening of film direction to women. «I suggested to women that they study cinema. I told them: ‘Get out of the kitchens, out of your houses, get the tools to make movies,’ “he recalled many times. Later it was definitely framed by that renewal of French cinema, closely connected to the ‘nouveau roman’, a literary style that was politically positioned on the left.

Varda directed a quarantine of films including short films, documentaries and fiction feature films. Her previous training in photography allows her to capture the small details of the reality that surrounds her. The combination of the documentary texture with a narrative development may be the most characteristic feature of his extensive work, as well as the irruption of the author’s subjectivity. In his early works they reflect the impact of the French cinema of la nouvelle vague, highlighting ‘Cleo from 5 to 7’ (1961). ‘Happiness’ (1965), ‘The Creatures’ (1966), or ‘Lion’s Love’ (1969), all with the common denominator of criticize the rigidity of bourgeois society. The second phase of his work is located from May 68, infected by the groundbreaking spirit of that time. Stand out ‘Black Panthers’ (1968), ‘Daguerreotypes’ (1975), ‘One sings, another doesn’t’ (1977), with a jovial style transforming feminist struggles into a kitsch dance of colors, and ‘Murs, murs’ (1980).

In 1985 he signed one of his most outstanding films, of his most outstanding works, ‘No roof or law’, starring Sandrine Bonnaire, who gives life to a tramp who survives subjected to chance. In the film actors and non-actors coexisted who interact perfectly, being the germ of a whole current of contemporary realistic cinema. In 1987 he signed ‘Jane B. par Agnès V.’, after which would come ‘Cinévardaphoto’ (2004), ‘Los espigadores … y la espigadora’ (2000) and its sequel ‘Two years later’ (2002), which They combine the documentary tone with historical testimonies and the passage of time. In 2017 he presented his film, ‘Faces and places’, made together with the video artist named JR, and in which he again raises that intersection between documentary, game and social exploration of his cinema.

The filmmaker, in her director’s chair.

Agnès Varda was married twice, first to the actor and theatrical and operatic director Antoine Boursellier with whom in 1958 she had a daughter, Rosalie Varda, costume designer and artistic director, and in 1962 to the film director Jacques Demy whom she accompanied until his death in 1990. In her film ‘Jacquot de Nantes’ (1991) Varda traces an account of Demy’s childhood and her love for theater and cinema. He also paid homage to him in ‘Les Demoiselles ont eu 25 ans’ (1993), which recalled Demy’s famous film ‘Les senoritas de Rochefort’ and ‘L’Univers de Jacques Demy’ (1995). They had a common son, actor Mathieu Demy, born in 1972.

All of Varda’s work is distinctive in an experimental style. Throughout his career he has received numerous awards, including in 1985, with the film ‘Sin roof ni ley’, he won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and his documented biography ‘The beaches of Agnès’ the César Prize in 2009, as well as the René Clair Prize from the French Academy and a Palma de Honor from the Cannes Festival. In 2017 he received an Honorary Oscar for his career. In her later years she received the affectionate adjective ‘the grandmother of the nouvelle vague’. Agnès Varda died in Paris on March 29, 2019 as a result of cancer.