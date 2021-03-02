Toulouse (Haute-Garonne), correspondence.

It designates a location on the Toulouse boulevards, next to a newspaper kiosk: “This is my stronghold! “ Since the beginning of October, Agnès Chitadino has moved here every day, with a box in front of her to collect coins from passers-by. Some offer him a sandwich and take the time to give him a few words of encouragement. Overnight, the 60-year-old lost her job and found herself forced to solicit the generosity of strangers.

Live on 292 euros per month overnight

Agnès Chitadino is a cleaning lady. An employee of the PLD company since March 2017, she cleaned the common areas of a low-cost housing estate in Colomiers, in the western suburbs every morning until the end of September. In the afternoon, a change of scenery, she continued her work in the sumptuous salons of the prefecture of Haute-Garonne, in Toulouse. It was here that, on September 30, his leaders informed him of his dismissal. She then receives only 20% of her salary, or 292 euros. Which does not even allow him to pay his rent.

PLD is a major cleaning company created in 1993 and based in Labège, in the Toulouse suburbs. It employs 850 permanent employees but most of them work part time, sometimes only one hour a day. In addition to the prefecture and the social landlord Colomiers Habitat, PLD counts among its customers La Poste, Inrae, banks, etc. “Ms. Chitadino committed a serious fault with one of our customers, the prefecture, which required that she no longer enter the site”, according to Patrick Docteur. A serious fault? The boss of PLD does not want to specify which one. “But the prefecture complained, he continues. We do not take decisions like that (the layoff – Editor’s note) lightly. Ms. Chitadino, who was working full time, had to be replaced overnight. “

A woman already wounded by life

This layoff quickly became a descent into hell for the cleaning lady, already dented by a chaotic life that she does not want to expose in broad daylight. She just confides that she has the status of disabled worker: “I have dystrophy, I can only carry light buckets. “ However, she remains combative, not determined to let it go. While his boss, Patrick Doctor, makes no secret: “I am waiting to receive her for a preliminary interview. A procedure is underway, which may go as far as dismissal. “ A blocked procedure, since the cleaning lady is currently on sick leave.

Agnès alerted the labor inspectorate, contacted Nicole, Gaby, Rémi, yellow vests with union experience and who are now accompanying her. On October 12, she wrote to the prefecture to ask what we can blame her for. Cécile Portat, director of human resources at the prefecture, replied by mail on November 12: “I inform you to have contacted Mr. B. (supervisor of the company PLD – Editor’s note), so that he reframes you on the heart of your missions, namely the maintenance of the premises of the prefecture within a defined perimeter. On several occasions, during your working hours, you entered private spaces in which you had no task to carry out. “

For a break in the Prefecture gardens

Agnès admits to having gone three times in the gardens of the prefecture, where she is not supposed to go, to have discussed with the people who were there. A prefecture is a place where confidential matters are handled, where nothing should hinder the proper functioning of the institution. However, it is unlikely that the cleaning lady entered the prefect’s office without authorization, seriously disrupted services or put her nose into sensitive files.

The HRD Cécile Portat did not respond to the interview request of Humanity and therefore did not provide further clarification. The communication department of the prefecture contented itself with this email: “In any case, the prefecture did not ask the PLD company to lay off the person concerned (…). In any case, it is not for the prefecture to intervene in the management of the human resources of one of its service providers. “

A timely sanction …

The cleaning lady’s schedule, specified in her employment contract, varied depending on the day of the week. With a very busy Tuesday day: in Colomiers from 8:15 am to 9:00 am and from 10:30 am to 2:00 pm; at the prefecture from 4 pm to, to be precise, 7:54 pm That is a little more than eight hours of work, with an amplitude of nearly twelve hours and a long trip from one site to another.

The sanction against Agnès Chitadino came in a context where she complained about her working conditions, especially at the Colomiers site: “I had to do a job that takes four or five hours in three hours. The places to be cleaned are very dirty. There are water leaks. “ On the site of the prefecture: “Last May, I asked for a machine to clean a particularly dirty floor following a reception. “ This demand, she says, was very badly received by her team leader.

Today the cleaning lady, defended by a lawyer, has launched industrial tribunal proceedings. She knows she will never work for PLD again. “I want to be compensated and regain my dignity. I beg because of them. “ Her layoff took her into a meteoric spiral.