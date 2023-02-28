Giving birth: women have been doing it for centuries and never stop talking about it. Childbirth is beautiful, very tough and changes your life. In this series of birth stories, parents create openness by sharing the honest story of their birth. Agnes Boer (39) gave birth without feeling a contraction. Her daughter died a few days later from complications of childbirth.
