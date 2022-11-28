Andrea Agnelli has just written a letter to all Juventus employees in which he claims the “extraordinary results” including the Stadium, nine consecutive championships for men and five in a row for women. He also talks about the Champions League finals in Berlin and Cardiff (“our great regrets”, he defines them), and then observes: “We are facing a delicate moment as a company and the unity has failed. It is better to leave everyone together, giving the possibility to a new training to overturn that game.”

the letter

—

“Dear all, playing for Juventus, working for Juventus; one goal: to win. Anyone who has the privilege of wearing the black and white shirt knows this. Anyone who works as a team knows that hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in the world and anyone who works or plays there knows that the result is the result of the work of the whole team. We are used to winning by history and DNA. Since 2010 we have honored our history by achieving extraordinary results: the Stadium, nine consecutive men’s championships, the first in Italy to have a Netflix and Amazon Prime series, the J|Medical, five consecutive women’s championships starting from day zero.And again, the deal with Volkswagen (few know it), the finals in Berlin and Cardiff (our great regrets), the agreement with Adidas, the Next Gen Italian Cup, the first club to represent clubs on the UEFA Executive Committee, the J|Museum and much more. nights, months and seasons with the obi objective to always improve in view of certain decisive moments. Each of us can recall the moment before taking the field: come out of the locker room and turn right, about twenty steps down with a grate in the middle, another ten steps up and there you are: ‘el miedo comes out ‘nico’ and in that moment when you know you have the whole team with you the impossible becomes feasible. Bernabeu, Old Trafford, Allianz Arena, Westfallen Stadium, San Siro, Georgios Karaiskaks, Celtic Park, Camp Nou: wherever we went when the team was compact we feared nobody. When the team is not compact, it lends its side to the opponents and this can be fatal. At that moment you need to have lucidity and contain the damage. Our awareness will be their challenge: to live up to Juventus’ history. I will continue to imagine and work for better football, supported by a quote from Friedrich Nietzsche: ‘And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music’ they thought those who danced were crazy”). Remember, we will recognize each other everywhere with a glance: We are the people of Juve! Until the end…”.