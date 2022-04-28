Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus, spoke during the “Il Foglio a San Siro” event, analyzing the latest events in Italian and European football and talking a lot about Superliga. In his statements, published by ‘Calcio e Finanza’, there was also space to comment on the research on the capital gains in the Bianconero balance sheet: “We have the utmost respect for investigative bodies and we ask for the same. Some news is treated differently depending on the moment…”.

Super League: “The project had two moments. There were 12 clubs that sealed a 160-page agreement, the first point of which was to dialogue with UEFA and FIFA. The definition of the format of the competition would have come later. What makes one think is the vehement reaction of the institutions , which scared some clubs that, out of fear, took a step back. For a legal battle of this caliber you need to have broad shoulders and believe that this model can change”.

UEFA: “At the moment he is a legislator, a judge, a monopolistic commercial operator of competitions. It is not modern governance and this is the main point of our appeal in the Court of Justice of the European Union. It touches on the fundamental principle of free competition in free market”.

Ceferin: “Inevitably, there is no longer a dialogue with him. He interpreted all that as a personal attack, but it is not and time will show it.”

Competitions: “There was an extraordinary game like City-Madrid, but we don’t realize that there are two competitions that are going to generate 28,000 million in the coming years, the Premier League and the Champions League. The English championship generates 4,200 million per season, and little by little It is going to attract all the talent: it is already a Super League. We may have two English teams in the Champions League final and one in the European and Conference League finals. This is the vertical polarization, and then there is the horizontal. Let’s look at the domestic leagues: PSG, Bayern, Legia… This system immobilized football.”