Agnelli legacy, new doubts about Marella's Swiss residence

The family's legal battle continues Lambsthe Turin Prosecutor's Office continues to investigate the residence of Marella Caracciolo, the knot between Italy And Swiss it is not trivial and could cause a revolution in the current family balance. “The passive invoices of Mrs. Marella – claims Maria Rosaria Baracco, assistant and secretary of John's grandmother, Lapo and Ginevra and Il Fatto reports it – were usually sent to Switzerland and from there you pay: through a collaborator of Studio Brunetta, installed there”.

There deposition of the secretary – continues Il Fatto – it is cited by the Court of Review in the recent order with which it left the prosecutors all documents, paper and digitalseized from the suspects: the three Elkann, their trusted accountant, Gianluca Ferrero, and the Swiss notary, Urs von Grünigen, who drew up Marella's Swiss will. According to the Review, and also the prosecutors, constant presence in Switzerland of that collaborator of Studio Brunetta (a Turin-based structure expert in tax issues), ready to receive all documents from Italy of Marella's expenses in Turin, it would be further proof of the “fictitious residence” of Marella. A new mystery in the long dispute over the lawyer's treasure.