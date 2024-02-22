Agnelli legacy, the lawyer of the Geneva agreement was not aware of the offshore companies

The mother-children dispute escalates, Margherita against everyone. Every day details are added to the story, and in recent days there has been an indiscretion regarding a probable tax fraud by the Agnelli-Elkann family regarding offshore tax havens. As reported by Il Messaggero, precisely with regard to the companies, the lawyer Luigi Emanuele Gamna appearsone of the lawyers who on behalf of Margherita herself, the negotiation of March 2, 2004 followedthe date on which the lawyer's daughter agreed to renounce the inheritance in exchange for 1.3 billion euros.

Everything is clear except that “we were not aware of anything, nor did we have the tools to access accounts and companies overseas“, claims Gamna himself. A problem that should not be underestimated especially in light of the complaint presented by the woman to the Turin Prosecutor's Office. In a nutshell neither Margherita nor the lawyer were aware of the entire assets owned by the parents: foreign accounts, offshore companies based in tax havens, attributable to Marella Caracciolo.

From the investigation by the Guardia di Finanza emerges “the existence of further assets, producing income, deriving from the inheritance of Senator Giovanni Agnell held by third-party companies located in tax havens, of which Marella Caracciolo was found to be the beneficial owner”. An entire empire, which according to investigators, would have been hidden from the tax authorities with the expedient that Marella had residence in Switzerland. “Perhaps today things are different and what could then only have been a hypothesis has greater consistency”, adds the lawyer Gamna, and specifies: “In any case it was thanks to us that Margherita was able to obtain a very large sum of money and works of art of enormous value”.